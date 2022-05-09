News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

New café set to open in Ipswich town centre this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:20 PM May 9, 2022
The coffee shop will open in the former Hank's vegan supermarket in Ipswich town centre

The coffee shop will open in the former Hank's vegan supermarket in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

A new charity café and shop is set to open up in Ipswich town centre this weekend.

Fresh Start & Coffee, which is taking over the former Hank's vegan supermarket unit in Carr Street, will have seats for up to 60 people.

It will be selling Paddy & Scott's coffee alongside a variety of hot and cold snacks, cakes, and lunches. 

In addition, the shop section of the business will be selling new and used clothing, as well as bric-a-brac and homeware. 

A sign in the shop window reveals it will be open from Saturday, May 14.

The store has been vacant since Hank's closed its supermarket at the end of January.

Fresh Start & Coffee was born out of Fresh Start Charity, previously named the Hadleigh Foodbank Charity, which was created in 2020 to help respond to the pandemic. 

The shop has been opened by the Fresh Start Charity, who work to help young adults who are Neets

A sign in the window reveals it is set to open this weekend - Credit: Archant

As the charity's remit diversified and expanded, it began offering help and support to people aged between 16 and 24 who were not employed, in education or in training.

Most Read

  1. 1 Music legend puts money behind the bar of Ipswich pub to celebrate birthday
  2. 2 'He was our rock' - Family's tribute to Ipswich carpet and bed businessman
  3. 3 Suffolk's wanted list: the criminals hunted by police
  1. 4 Residents left temporarily without homes after flat fire on Friday
  2. 5 Family's appeal after 73-year-old's asbestos-related death
  3. 6 7 pubs popular for live music in Ipswich
  4. 7 Store offers independent designers space to 'bring different styles'
  5. 8 'Nothing but lovely feedback' - The Botanist to increase capacity after great start
  6. 9 Will west be best for McKenna and the Blues next season?
  7. 10 Delays on A14 near Orwell Bridge after lorry suffers tyre blow out

Alongside Suffolk County and Apprenticeships in Suffolk, Fresh Start & Coffee will be creating two new apprenticeship schemes, which will work in conjunction with a new Youth Opportunities Program to help young adults prepare for the world of work. 

Fresh Start & Coffee is located at 29-31 Carr Street, in the unit formerly occupied by Hanks Vegan Deli. It will be opening on May 14. 

Food and Drink
Ipswich News
Hadleigh News

Don't Miss

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in Ipswich town centre flat

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The team at the Port of Felixstowe inspected the macrobrachium rosenbergii during an inspection on May 4. 

Port of Felixstowe

Prawn with 16-inch limbs arrives in Port of Felixstowe

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Country Inns operations manager Ross Parrock and head chef Ruben at The Angel Inn, Nayland

Food and Drink

No expense spared re-opening luxurious Suffolk hotel and restaurant

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Nicholas Shepherd appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich man, 33, posed as teenage boy on teen dating site

Jane Hunt

person