New café set to open in Ipswich town centre this weekend

The coffee shop will open in the former Hank's vegan supermarket in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

A new charity café and shop is set to open up in Ipswich town centre this weekend.

Fresh Start & Coffee, which is taking over the former Hank's vegan supermarket unit in Carr Street, will have seats for up to 60 people.

It will be selling Paddy & Scott's coffee alongside a variety of hot and cold snacks, cakes, and lunches.

In addition, the shop section of the business will be selling new and used clothing, as well as bric-a-brac and homeware.

A sign in the shop window reveals it will be open from Saturday, May 14.

The store has been vacant since Hank's closed its supermarket at the end of January.

Fresh Start & Coffee was born out of Fresh Start Charity, previously named the Hadleigh Foodbank Charity, which was created in 2020 to help respond to the pandemic.

A sign in the window reveals it is set to open this weekend - Credit: Archant

As the charity's remit diversified and expanded, it began offering help and support to people aged between 16 and 24 who were not employed, in education or in training.

Alongside Suffolk County and Apprenticeships in Suffolk, Fresh Start & Coffee will be creating two new apprenticeship schemes, which will work in conjunction with a new Youth Opportunities Program to help young adults prepare for the world of work.

Fresh Start & Coffee is located at 29-31 Carr Street, in the unit formerly occupied by Hanks Vegan Deli. It will be opening on May 14.