New pizza restaurant sees huge opening night queues

Gandhi Pizza in Ipswich opened last night to huge queues - Credit: Gandhi Pizza

Almost 200 pizzas were made in a couple of hours for the opening of a new Ipswich restaurant.

Gandhi Pizza in St Peter's Street opened last night, September 21, to huge queues.

Customers stretched along the street for free pizzas, with the team making 190 in just two hours.

The new restaurant has opened in the former Gandhi Indian restaurant - Credit: Gandhi Pizza

The new owners Michael Anthony and Danny Rawlings said: “Having already set up a couple of other businesses in Ipswich, we knew that this was the best place to start in East Anglia.

“We want to thank all our neighbours in St Peter's Street for making us so welcome and we invite everyone in Ipswich to try our fresh, delicious pizzas.”

The restaurant is in the former Gandhi Indian restaurant which closed earlier this year.

The restaurant served 190 pizzas in two hours - Credit: Gandhi Pizza

Gandhi Pizza is primarily for takeaway and delivery but also has a number of tables.

Pizza toppings range from the ingredients of a cheeseburger to a nod to India and range in price between £8.99 to £20.99.

The restaurant also has vegan options, sides, salads and desserts.

It is open from 11am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 11am to 12midnight on Friday and Saturday.