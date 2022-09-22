News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

New pizza restaurant sees huge opening night queues

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:53 PM September 22, 2022
xxx_01_ghandipizzaopening_ipswich_sep22

Gandhi Pizza in Ipswich opened last night to huge queues - Credit: Gandhi Pizza

Almost 200 pizzas were made in a couple of hours for the opening of a new Ipswich restaurant.

Gandhi Pizza in St Peter's Street opened last night, September 21, to huge queues.

Customers stretched along the street for free pizzas, with the team making 190 in just two hours.

xxx_02_ghandipizzaopening_ipswich_sep22

The new restaurant has opened in the former Gandhi Indian restaurant - Credit: Gandhi Pizza

The new owners Michael Anthony and Danny Rawlings said: “Having already set up a couple of other businesses in Ipswich, we knew that this was the best place to start in East Anglia.

“We want to thank all our neighbours in St Peter's Street for making us so welcome and we invite everyone in Ipswich to try our fresh, delicious pizzas.”

The restaurant is in the former Gandhi Indian restaurant which closed earlier this year.

xxx_03_ghandipizzaopening_ipswich_sep22

The restaurant served 190 pizzas in two hours - Credit: Gandhi Pizza

Gandhi Pizza is primarily for takeaway and delivery but also has a number of tables.

Pizza toppings range from the ingredients of a cheeseburger to a nod to India and range in price between £8.99 to £20.99.

Most Read

  1. 1 Claydon man, 39, named as pedestrian killed in A14 crash
  2. 2 Woman dies after medical emergency in Ipswich town centre
  3. 3 Suspected drug driver arrested after motorcyclist dies in A14 lorry crash
  1. 4 A14 partially reopens after serious crash between lorry and motorcycle
  2. 5 Man charged after motorcyclist dies in A14 crash outside Ipswich
  3. 6 New special needs school in Ipswich set to open in 2023
  4. 7 Severe delays in Ipswich as A14 outside town closed
  5. 8 Air ambulance called to serious three-vehicle crash on A140
  6. 9 Ipswich teenager charged after attempted robbery of convenience store
  7. 10 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line

The restaurant also has vegan options, sides, salads and desserts.

It is open from 11am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 11am to 12midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A man was slashed in the face in an Ipswich town centre robbery

Suffolk Live News

Man slashed by knife and has phone stolen in Ipswich town centre robbery

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A CCTV image has been released after cushions stolen from Salthouse Harbour House

Suffolk Live News

Police release CCTV after cushions stolen from Ipswich Waterfront hotel

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Hannah Eley alongside a picture of Ipswich Cattle Market bus stop.

Woman who suffered two seizures in Ipswich looking to thank helpers

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
The group that gathered at The Bramford Cock.

The Queen

'Like losing a family member': Pub opens doors for Queen farewell

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon