Long-running Indian restaurant in Ipswich to reopen as pizza chain

An Indian restaurant that has been serving diners for more than 30 years in Ipswich has been taken over by a national pizza chain.

The Gandhi in St Peter's Street, which has been managed by Mohammed Miah since 1990, has been leased to Caprinos Pizza.

In recent years it has been offering a takeaway and delivery service only due to the Covid pandemic.

Caprinos announced earlier this year it was looking to open a restaurant in Ipswich, as well as Bury St Edmunds and Colchester.

The Ipswich branch, which will be operated by LC Pizza Co Ltd, is set to be Caprinos' first in East Anglia, with the company having venues across the Midlands and North West.

Mohammed Miah (third from left) and sons with Caprinos Pizza directors Danny Rawlings and Michael Anthony - Credit: Penn Commercial

The firm is looking to open 10 eateries in the region over the next few years.

Caprinos has announced the Ipswich restaurant, which is on a 10-year lease, will be offering predominantly takeaway and delivery items, but will also feature a number of tables for eating in.

Mr Miah, 64, revealed he is now planning to retire after decades of serving people in the town.

He said: "It's a decision I made because of health issues, as well as the costs of the price of food.

"This was a life-changing decision, which took a lot of thought and reflection. I am happy for the future and look forward to taking a break.

"I will miss all my customers and thank them for their loyalty and support throughout the years. They have been there for 30 years.

"It wasn't a popular decision, but I've had the support of my family. You have to put your health first."

"I wish the new team all the best and hope that they have as much success and joy as I have in this industry."

Rachael Jackson, marketing and commercial consultant at Penn Commercial, which let the property, said: "We have been working with Mohammed and the team at The Gandhi to secure a long-standing tenant, and we are delighted that a prestigious national chain such as Caprinos, with a growing presence around the UK, have been successful in their plans to start a new pizza restaurant in Ipswich.

"We wish them all the very best in building their business and attracting new and old customers to this popular premises."

Michael Anthony, director of LC Pizza Co Ltd, added: "Having already set up a couple of other businesses in Ipswich, we knew that this was the best place to start in East Anglia, especially as our store manager Mandy has lived here all her life.

"We are proud that this British business, Caprinos, is expanding to Ipswich and we want to thank all our neighbours in St Peter's Street for making us so welcome.

"We invite everyone in Ipswich to try our British-made, sourced and developed pizzas, as we regularly win awards for them."