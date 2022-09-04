News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
5 of the best restaurants in Ipswich chosen by readers

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:00 PM September 4, 2022
The Ocean Fish Basket, a new fish restaurant in Upper Brook Street in the heart of Ipswich

Five of the best restaurants in Ipswich chosen by our readers

From dining out on a renovated boat to eating at your favourite Chinese restaurant, Ipswich is home to a number of great eateries. 

We asked our readers to tell us their favourite restaurants in the Suffolk town. 

Here are five of the most popular.

Ocean Fish Platter 

A restaurant that kept coming up and up and up when we asked our readers for their favourite restaurant in Ipswich. 

The restaurant prides itself on only using fresh fish in its meals and offers a range of other dishes if seafood isn't your thing.

Ocean Fish Platter is in Upper Brook Street near Ipswich town centre

Ocean Fish Platter is in Upper Brook Street near Ipswich town centre

Lanna Sheppard said: "You can't go wrong - all fresh and very lovely."

Where: 43 Upper Brook St, Ipswich IP4 1DU

Mariners

Located on the Waterfront, Mariners is a unique location for its setting in a renovated boat permanently docked in the marina. 

The Mariners on the Ipswich Waterfront.

The Mariners on the Ipswich Waterfront.

Mariners was mentioned on several occasions by readers for its fine dining experience. 

The menu is regularly changing to meet the season with the current dishes of the month including herb-crusted lamb, pan-roasted cod and stuffed curried aubergine. 

Where: Neptune Quay, Ipswich IP4 1AX

Trongs 

Founded in 1997 by Foo Trongs and family, the restaurant is one of the most popular in the town. 

Located in St Nicholas Street, Trongs serves a variety of Chinese dishes which regularly leave customers more than satisfied.

Trongs PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

Trongs in Ipswich is a very popular Chinese restaurant in the town

The Chinese restaurant is ranked as one of the best in Ipswich on Tripadvisor. 

Where: 23 St Nicholas St, Ipswich IP1 1TW

16 Steakhouse  

For those who love steak and chips 16 Steakhouse is well worth a visit. 

The restaurant was a popular choice among readers. 

The menu offers a three-step process to choosing your perfect steak with customers selecting their desired cut, rub and sauce.

Where: Tuddenham Road, Ipswich IP4 3QT

Zaika 

The Indian restaurant has a menu full of traditional and contemporary dishes, with some signature dishes which include the Zaika special - a lamb dish cooked with a special Bangladeshi lime/citrus fruit and served with pilau rice. 

Zaika on St Nicholas Street

Zaika on St Nicholas Street

Where: 17-21 St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, IP1 1TW

