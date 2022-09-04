5 of the best restaurants in Ipswich chosen by readers
From dining out on a renovated boat to eating at your favourite Chinese restaurant, Ipswich is home to a number of great eateries.
We asked our readers to tell us their favourite restaurants in the Suffolk town.
Here are five of the most popular.
Ocean Fish Platter
A restaurant that kept coming up and up and up when we asked our readers for their favourite restaurant in Ipswich.
The restaurant prides itself on only using fresh fish in its meals and offers a range of other dishes if seafood isn't your thing.
Lanna Sheppard said: "You can't go wrong - all fresh and very lovely."
Where: 43 Upper Brook St, Ipswich IP4 1DU
Mariners
Located on the Waterfront, Mariners is a unique location for its setting in a renovated boat permanently docked in the marina.
Mariners was mentioned on several occasions by readers for its fine dining experience.
The menu is regularly changing to meet the season with the current dishes of the month including herb-crusted lamb, pan-roasted cod and stuffed curried aubergine.
Where: Neptune Quay, Ipswich IP4 1AX
Trongs
Founded in 1997 by Foo Trongs and family, the restaurant is one of the most popular in the town.
Located in St Nicholas Street, Trongs serves a variety of Chinese dishes which regularly leave customers more than satisfied.
The Chinese restaurant is ranked as one of the best in Ipswich on Tripadvisor.
Where: 23 St Nicholas St, Ipswich IP1 1TW
16 Steakhouse
For those who love steak and chips 16 Steakhouse is well worth a visit.
The restaurant was a popular choice among readers.
The menu offers a three-step process to choosing your perfect steak with customers selecting their desired cut, rub and sauce.
Where: Tuddenham Road, Ipswich IP4 3QT
Zaika
The Indian restaurant has a menu full of traditional and contemporary dishes, with some signature dishes which include the Zaika special - a lamb dish cooked with a special Bangladeshi lime/citrus fruit and served with pilau rice.
Where: 17-21 St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, IP1 1TW