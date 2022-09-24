Ipswich fish and chip shop in line to win another award

A popular Ipswich fish and chip shop has been named as one of the best in the country after it was shortlisted for another national award.

Ipswich CodFellas, in Greenfinch Avenue, has been shortlisted for chippie of the year at the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year Awards.

The award-winning store, run by Ozzie Bozdag, is no stranger to national recognition after it was recently named the UK's best fish and chip shops by Parkdean Resorts.

Andrew Crook, president at The National Federation of Fish Friers said: “Being able to announce the top 40 finalists for this category is an absolute pleasure. It is no secret that the industry are facing some challenges.

“That said, this industry is built upon British stoicism. And with spirit and determination we are committed to supporting our members and seeing through tough times. We cannot wait to celebrate at the awards ceremony in February 2023.”

Last year Mr Bozdag's fish and chip shop was named the fish and chip shop of the year at the London and South East Prestige Awards.

The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony held at the Pak Plaza Westminster Bridge on February 2023.