Ipswich buffet closed due to Covid rules set to reopen next week

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:20 PM November 19, 2021
Spoon World Buffet near Ipswich town centre is set to reopen after closing due to Covid rules

Spoon World Buffet in Ipswich closed due to Covid rules - Credit: Archant

A buffet near Ipswich town centre that temporarily closed due to Covid restrictions has announced its reopening date.

Spoon World Buffet, in St Matthew's Street, told its customers at the start of June it was closing due to "limitations of complying with government guidelines on table service".

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said: "We look forward to see you all again when possible".

Under the rules at the time, diners had to order, eat and drink while seated.

The restaurant's Facebook page has now confirmed the eatery is set to reopen on Friday, November 26 after a closure of nearly six months.

