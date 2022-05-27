Revealed: The most popular Suffolk fish and chip shop

The most popular fish and chip shop in Suffolk has been revealed - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A fish and chip shop in Ipswich has battered the competition in our search to find the most popular chippie in Suffolk.

To celebrate national fish and chip day our readers put forward their favourite earlier this month.

We compiled the results and shortlisted the top 10 before asking readers to once again vote for their best fish and chip shop in Suffolk.

Among the top 10 were Ipswich Codfella's, Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop and Filores Fish and Chip in Felixstowe.

But, only one can come in first "plaice".

And the winner, with an astounding 7, 016 votes is Nacton Road Fish Bar in Ipswich.

In second place was Ipswich Codfella's and third place was Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop.

Nacton Road Fish Bar has been voted as the number one fish and chip shop in Suffolk by our readers - Credit: Nacton Road Fish Bar

Nacton Road Fish Bar has been recognised on the national stage, having won a Good Food Award.

In the 2020 awards, judges said Nacton Road Fish Bar had “some of the tastiest chips in the UK”.



