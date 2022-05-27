News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Food & Drink

Revealed: The most popular Suffolk fish and chip shop

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:00 PM May 27, 2022
Henley's of Wivenhoe has been awarded the best fish and chip shop in London & South East England. Fr

The most popular fish and chip shop in Suffolk has been revealed - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A fish and chip shop in Ipswich has battered the competition in our search to find the most popular chippie in Suffolk. 

To celebrate national fish and chip day our readers put forward their favourite earlier this month

We compiled the results and shortlisted the top 10 before asking readers to once again vote for their best fish and chip shop in Suffolk. 

Among the top 10 were Ipswich Codfella's, Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop and Filores Fish and Chip in Felixstowe. 

But, only one can come in first "plaice". 

And the winner, with an astounding 7, 016 votes is Nacton Road Fish Bar in Ipswich. 

In second place was Ipswich Codfella's and third place was Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop. 

Nacton Road Fish Bar is an award-wining restaurant

Nacton Road Fish Bar has been voted as the number one fish and chip shop in Suffolk by our readers - Credit: Nacton Road Fish Bar

Nacton Road Fish Bar has been recognised on the national stage, having won a Good Food Award.

In the 2020 awards, judges said Nacton Road Fish Bar had “some of the tastiest chips in the UK”.


Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A Mercedes and Vauxhall were left on their roofs after a crash in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Mercedes and Vauxhall flip over after crash in busy Ipswich road

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
There is currently long delays on the A14 near Claydon

Suffolk Live News

Long delays on A14 near Ipswich after police called to hole in the road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Residents of the Crest Nicholson estate in Ipswich are frustrated that parking restrictions are not being enforced,

Video

Ipswich residents' frustration over parking chaos

Abygail Fossett

person
Young lad Luca Brett enjoying a delicious portion of fish and chips from Fish Dish in Felixstowe

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk's top 10 chippies as voted by our readers - now pick a winner

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon