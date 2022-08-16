Pub with 'gorgeous views' named one of UK's best waterside drinking spots

The Butt & Oyster, in Pin Mill near Ipswich, has been included in an Observer guide - Credit: Archant

A pub on the banks of the River Orwell on the Shotley peninsula has been named in a guide of the best places to grab a drink by the waterside.

The Butt & Oyster in Pin Mill, south of Ipswich, has been listed in The Observer's 20 best pubs by rivers and lakes in the UK.

The newspaper, which is the Sunday sister publication of The Guardian, described the pub as having "gorgeous views across the River Orwell and endless Suffolk sky".

Views of the River Orwell from the pub south of Ipswich - Credit: citizenside.com

It offers a broad menu, including traditional and more exotic food, as well as a wide range of beers – including from Suffolk brewery Adnams.

The Butt & Oyster can be found about seven miles south of Ipswich town centre on the B1456.

It is not the only pub on the Shotley peninsula to receive national recognition – The Boot in Freston scooped a prize at the National Pub & Bar Awards 2022 earlier this year.