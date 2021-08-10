Published: 1:29 PM August 10, 2021

A dinosaur visited Bourne Park in Ipswich as part of the free family fun day - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

Families in Ipswich are being encouraged to get outside and enjoy free activities organised by Ipswich Borough Council during the school holidays.

On Friday, August 6, mums, dads, and children flocked to Bourne Park for a free family fun day with many meeting a T-Rex which was stomping around the park and having a try at rock climbing.

However it's not too late for families that missed out, the summer fun continues at Holywells Park on Wednesday, August 11 and Whitehouse Park on Thursday, August 12.

The rock climbing wall was enjoyed by families at the free family fun day at Bourne Park - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

The final family fun day will take place nearer the end of the summer holidays at Chantry Park on Wednesday, August 25.

Another free event will be taking place at Ipswich Waterfront over the weekend of August 21 - August 22, as Ipswich Borough Council hosts the Summertime Ipswich festival.

Highlights will include appearances from everyone's favourite Marvel and DC characters including Black Panther, Iron Man and Wonder Woman.

You may also want to watch:

Those visiting Summertime Ipswich will also be able to enjoy live music, fairground rides and tuck into delicious food at the artisan food and drink court.

For more information about the events Ipswich Borough Council have lined up this summer visit the Ipswich Entertains website - ipswichentertains.co.uk.