Ipswich town centre lit up for late-night Christmas shopping over the years
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich town centre streets have been illuminated in bright lights for late-night Christmas shopping over the years with swarms of shoppers using the evening hours to buy their presents.
The first of the traditional extended evening shopping event is being held tonight, and run every Thursday up to the big day.
A number of stores have already confirmed their later closing times, with the Crown car park being made free on Thursday evenings to attract more visitors to Ipswich.
The late-night shopping has seen thousands of people descend on the Cornhill over the years, with buildings such as the former Grimwades store and the Sailmakers shopping centre shining brightly.
Pictures from years gone by show the event has proven popular over the decades.
However, there were notably fewer shoppers in town out and about in the evenings in 2020 — which can be partly attributed to the Covid rules at the time.
But the town centre will still be decorated this year, with a 50-foot Christmas tree recently placed outside the town hall and lights overhanging the streets.