News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Ipswich town centre lit up for late-night Christmas shopping over the years

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:00 PM November 18, 2021
The Grimwades store, which closed in 1996, was illuminated in 1987

The Grimwades store in Ipswich, which closed in 1996, was illuminated in 1987 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich town centre streets have been illuminated in bright lights for late-night Christmas shopping over the years with swarms of shoppers using the evening hours to buy their presents.

Santa Claus was out to find out what the children wanted for Christmas in 1983

Santa Claus was out to find out what the children wanted for Christmas in 1983 - Credit: Archant

The first of the traditional extended evening shopping event is being held tonight, and run every Thursday up to the big day.

Shoppers take to the streets after the Christmas lights switch-on in 1994

Shoppers take to the streets after the Christmas lights switch-on in 1994 - Credit: Richard Snasdell

A number of stores have already confirmed their later closing times, with the Crown car park being made free on Thursday evenings to attract more visitors to Ipswich.

A family prepare to dig into a hot dog ahead of Christmas in 1993

A family prepare to dig into a hot dog ahead of Christmas in 1993 - Credit: Archant

The late-night shopping has seen thousands of people descend on the Cornhill over the years, with buildings such as the former Grimwades store and the Sailmakers shopping centre shining brightly.

Pictures from years gone by show the event has proven popular over the decades. 

Ipswich was bright under the Christmas lights in 2006

Ipswich was bright under the Christmas lights in 2006 - Credit: Archant

However, there were notably fewer shoppers in town out and about in the evenings in 2020 — which can be partly attributed to the Covid rules at the time.

The Sailmakers shopping centre near the Cornhill was lit up in 2015

The Sailmakers shopping centre near the Cornhill was lit up in 2015 - Credit: Archant

But the town centre will still be decorated this year, with a 50-foot Christmas tree recently placed outside the town hall and lights overhanging the streets.

There were fewer shoppers in Ipswich town centre on Thursday evenings in 2020, with a Covid lockdown only just being lifted

There were fewer shoppers in Ipswich town centre on Thursday evenings in 2020, with a Covid lockdown only just being lifted - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


Christmas
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has now moved into its new premises. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'A sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best to close

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The collision happened on the A14 at the Copdock Interchange, outside of Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Motorist taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on A14 near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Thumbs up for Ipswich School's teachers that have been testing pupils for Covid-19

Coronavirus

New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Missing Ipswich woman, 68, found safe and well

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon