Most desirable places to live in Ipswich according to estate agents

The most desirable places to live in Ipswich according to local estate agents - Credit: Fenn Wright

Ipswich has long been a popular place to live - but where are the most desirable places to live in Suffolk's county town?

We spoke to local estate agents to find out where the most desirable places to live in Ipswich.

Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills Suffolk, said: “Ipswich ticks many of the boxes that people have been looking for since the outbreak of the pandemic.

"Property in the town remains relatively affordable compared to other areas – yet it still benefits from good connectivity to London, some excellent schooling and is within striking distance of lots of lovely countryside and the coast.

The area around Christchurch Park is one of the most desirable places to live in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

"The area around Christchurch Park is one of the most popular – benefitting from some great schools and wonderful architecture – but the likes of Bucklesham Road, Belstead Road, Tuddenham Road and Rushmere are also a big draw for buyers, with good-sized family homes that have large gardens and are near enough to the railway station for those who need to commute.

"In addition, Bucklesham Road is well located for those who want access to the A12 and A14 out towards the coast, while it’s also convenient for those who work at the hospital as it’s close to Heath Road.

Living near a direct line to London is key for some in Ipswich - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"That’s also true for Rushmere – with the added bonus of having the heath nearby for walks. Tuddenham Road meanwhile provides good access out towards Woodrbridge and east Suffolk, while the homes nearer the town centre are close to Christchurch Park and within walking distance of several good schools.

"Belstead Road is close to the train station and popular with those who need to commute, while the proximity of St Joseph’s College is also attractive.”

Bucklesham Road

Properties in Bucklesham Road are popular due to the availability of large family homes with extensive gardens.

The area also has easy access to Ipswich Golf Course and Bixley Heath Nature reserve while also being near to Ransome's Industrial Estate.

In addition, easy access to the A12 and A14 means getting to the Suffolk coast is simple.

Belstead Road

Located in the south of market town, Belstead Road is one of the most desirable places to live in Ipswich.

It is located in the IP2 postcode, which has great access to sports facilities and local parks.

In addition, the road is only a short distance from Ipswich station, making it perfect for commuters.

Tuddenham Road

Tuddenham Road runs from the northwest of the town centre towards Tuddenham.

It is close to Christchurch Park and The Woolpack pub – in an area where some homes go for more than £1milllion.

Homes on Tuddenham Road are also close to Ipswich School.

Rushmere Road

Leading off Woodbridge Road, Rushmere Road is to the west of the town centre.

Located close to Ipswich Hospital Rushmere Road is close to a number of amenities as well as Ipswich Golf Club.

There are a number of large family homes along Rushmere road.