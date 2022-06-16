Postcode guide: What is it like to live in IP2?

The IP2 postcode covers the south-west part of Ipswich - Credit: Archant

On the southern side of Ipswich is IP2, one of the most popular places for people to live in Suffolk's county town.

But what is it about IP2 that makes it so desirable?

From places to eat and drink to things to do, here is what life is like in IP2.

Overview

IP2 covers the south-west part of the town and is home to two of Ipswich's parks - Bourne Park and Chantry Park.

Bourne Park has its own splash park for when the weather get warmer - Credit: Archant

The area of the IP2 postcode district covers 4.18 square miles and has a population of about 32,000.

Housing

People looking to buy or rent homes in IP2 have a variety of properties to choose from, including flats, terraced, semi-detached and detached housing.

Belstead Road in the IP2 district was also recently described as one of the most desirable places to live in Ipswich by estate agents.

According to Right Move the average house price in IP2 last year was £219,733 over the last year.

The majority of sales in IP2 during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £194,540.

Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £232,406, with flats fetching £128,794.

Overall, sold prices in IP2 over the last year were similar to the previous year and 12% up on the 2019 peak of £195,739.

Schools

There are 19 schools within the IP2 district including the private school St Joseph's College.

Out of the 19 schools two - St Mark's Catholic Primary School and The Oaks Primary School - both have received an 'outstanding' Ofsted report.

Five of the schools received 'good' Ofsted reports and one - Sprites Primary Academy - received an 'inadequate' rating in its latest Ofsted report in May this year.

Where is there to eat and drink?

There are a variety of places to eat and drink in IP2 including an award-winning fish and chip shop.

CodFellas is one of Ipswich's favourite fish and chip shops - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Codfellas got national recognition again last year, winning its fourth-straight Good Food Awards Gold Seal.

Ozzie Bozdag's store was also named the fish and chip shop of the year for Suffolk at the London and South East Prestige Awards last summer.

The Belstead Arms is also a great place for a pint and for people to see live music.

Recent gigs include ska act Louis 2Tone, who performed in their beer garden, and an Amy Winehouse tribute.

The Belstead Arms is a popular pub for many local residents - Credit: Archant

The pub warns that their band days are popular and that since they are not ticketed events they can fill up fast.

Dyer's Diner and Coffee shack is also a good place for a full English breakfast.

Where is there to shop?

Although there is not many clothes shops within IP2, there are two supermarkets either end with Asda and Sainsburys.

There is also a number of convenience stores.

Things to do

IP2 is also home to Chantry Park and Bourne Park, which are great places to spend a day out.

Bourne Park also benefits from a splash pad so is perfect for when the weather is warm.

People are able to watch a bit of live cricket at Chantry Park - Credit: Archant

There is also a number of cricket games held at Chantry Park for those wanting to watch a bit of local sport.

Residents in IP2 have access to sports facilities including Pauls Sports and Social Club and Stone Lodge Bowls Club, as well as having easy access to parks including Bobbits Lane Meadows and Kiln Meadow.