Ann Summers on the move in Ipswich

Ann Summers is relocating further into the town.

The nationwide retailer is moving from Westgate Street to Tavern Street.

The Westgate Street building was put on sale last August.

The store will take the place of the former Paperchase store which closed on April 17 2020, after 10 years in the town.

It will open next to The Flying Tiger and the former Hotter shoe shop - which has stood vacant since September 2020.

Tavern Street and Westgate Street have seen a number of shops close during the coronavirus pandemic including Debenhams, Whittards, Kiko and Jack Wills.

GAME's store moved from Tavern Street into the larger Sports Direct unit in March this year.

There has also been success for the high street with the opening of The Botanist in the Old Post Office and the reopening of Arlingtons on Museum Street.

No official opening date has yet been revealed for the Ann Summer shop, but a banner in the shop window says doors will be open for business soon.