'We love Ed and he seems to love us': Traders joy at star's surprise set
- Credit: Clare Friel
When megastar Ed Sheeran took to the steps of Ipswich Town Hall, yesterday it was not just shoppers surprised to see him.
Businesses in and around the town centre have shared their delight to be at work when the Bad Habit's star began his performance.
Andrew Babington-Barber, the owner of the Hot Sausage Company trailer in Ipswich town centre, said that nobody expected the star to appear there and perform a gig.
The surprise gig started in the town centre at about 4pm yesterday.
He said: “When Ed started his gig, there weren’t many people there, but soon enough there were thousands of people.”
The owner of Hot Sausage Company said he is very excited that Ed Sheeran mentioned them during his gig.
He said: “Ed is a local boy from Suffolk and he has always been supporting local businesses.
“We know him even before he became famous, when he was busing around Ipswich.
“Yesterday, the trailer was operated by my employee Ben, who loves Ed. He was very excited to see him, he’s still a little bit high because of it.
“He mentioned us twice already, once saying that we are the best sausage trailer.
“We love Ed and Ed seems to love us.”
The Botanist's assistant general manager, Chris Evans, said that their team was very surprised to see Ed playing outside the restaurant.
He added: "We have some massive Ed Sheeran fans working here, so it really boosted us as a team.
"At the time we were really busy, but the entire restaurant/bar ran outside once word spread he was playing on the Cornhill so the team could watch him perform!
"We also live-streamed on Facebook and received some lovely comments.
"I’ve lived in Ipswich my entire life, and to see an absolute global superstar come and support the town was incredible to see and be a part of!"
After the gig, Ed Sheeran gifted his guitar to ten-year-old Arthur Baggett.
Prior to his set, Ed shared he had been in Ipswich Music World to buy a guitar.