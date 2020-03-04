E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen announces new cruise destinations over next two years

PUBLISHED: 20:00 04 March 2020

Fred. Olsen's smaller ships, like Boudicca, are able to reach ports others cannot get into. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fred. Olsen's smaller ships, like Boudicca, are able to reach ports others cannot get into. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

With the worldwide cruise industry facing nervous times because of bad publicity over coronavirus problems, Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen is looking ahead with confidence and the launch of its busiest programme ever over the next 18 months.

The Fred. Olsen Lines cruise ship Braemar became the first cruse ship to traverse the Corinth Canal, Greece in October 2019. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINESThe Fred. Olsen Lines cruise ship Braemar became the first cruse ship to traverse the Corinth Canal, Greece in October 2019. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

The cruise line operates ships out of ports around the UK but its offices are on the Whitehouse Business Park in Ipswich where a new office block is currently under construction.

Its new programme of events flags up the fact that its cruise ships are smaller than some of the huge giants of the seas - and are able to take passengers to places that would otherwise be inaccessible to larger vessels.

In 2021/22, its fleet of smaller, more intimately-sized ocean ships - Balmoral, Braemar, Boudicca and Black Watch - will be visiting 224 destinations in 73 countries, on 93 different itineraries, with durations between three and 153 nights, including 88 different areas of scenic cruising.

As well as departing from Southampton, Dover, Liverpool, Newcastle and Edinburgh (Rosyth), Fred. Olsen will also be offering more fly-cruises.

The new Fred. Olsen cruise brochure. Picture: FRED. OLSENThe new Fred. Olsen cruise brochure. Picture: FRED. OLSEN

You may also want to watch:

The company has unveiled its 'Worldwide Cruise Holidays 2021-2022' brochure, aimed at making it easier for guests to decide where in the world they would like to explore.

Peter Deer, Managing Director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: "We are thrilled to be introducing our new itineraries for 2021/22, underpinned by our desire and commitment to help our guests to explore, to discover and not just to 'see'. For us, smaller ships bring big benefits."

Fred. Olsen's new 2021/22 ocean cruise programme will feature 12 maiden calls: Bluff and Picton in New Zealand; Crotone, Gallipoli, Milazzo and Monopoli in Italy; M'Diq in Morocco; Port d'Alcudia in Mallorca; Sandakan in Borneo; Savina in Formantera, in Spain's Balearic Islands; Setubal in Portugal; and Trelleborg in Sweden.

Fred. Olsen's shallow-drafted Braemar made history in October 2019, when it traversed Greece's historic Corinth Canal, at just 24-metres wide at its narrowest point.

In April 2021 and September 2022, Braemar will return on another two voyages.

The smaller ships can dock in the heart of cities like Seville, Helsinki, Bordeaux and Copenhagen - as well as visiting Norwegian fjords.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

James Bond yacht builder launches biggest vessel yet

The Spirit superyacht set sail on her first journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk cinema temperature screens customers amid coronavirus fears

Patrick Duffy tests the temperature of a customer as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DANIEL HICKEY

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

James Bond yacht builder launches biggest vessel yet

The Spirit superyacht set sail on her first journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk cinema temperature screens customers amid coronavirus fears

Patrick Duffy tests the temperature of a customer as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DANIEL HICKEY

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Shops running out of handwash as people stock up amid coronavirus fears

Retailers are running low on handwash, with many completely out of hand sanitiser Picture: ARCHANT

Paedophile shopkeeper used ‘devious tactics’ to dodge web restrictions

David Davenport was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Join this dance group which nearly appeared on Britain’s Got Talent

The dance class Believe is doing a dress rehearsal in preparation for their Valentine's Day performance. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen announces new cruise destinations over next two years

Fred. Olsen's smaller ships, like Boudicca, are able to reach ports others cannot get into. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Try unique pinsa Romana pizzas at brand new restaurant on Suffolk coast

Owners of Alba Chiara in Felixstowe, Flavio Sirane and Stefan Mania Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24