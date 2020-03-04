Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen announces new cruise destinations over next two years

Fred. Olsen's smaller ships, like Boudicca, are able to reach ports others cannot get into. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

With the worldwide cruise industry facing nervous times because of bad publicity over coronavirus problems, Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen is looking ahead with confidence and the launch of its busiest programme ever over the next 18 months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Fred. Olsen Lines cruise ship Braemar became the first cruse ship to traverse the Corinth Canal, Greece in October 2019. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES The Fred. Olsen Lines cruise ship Braemar became the first cruse ship to traverse the Corinth Canal, Greece in October 2019. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

The cruise line operates ships out of ports around the UK but its offices are on the Whitehouse Business Park in Ipswich where a new office block is currently under construction.

Its new programme of events flags up the fact that its cruise ships are smaller than some of the huge giants of the seas - and are able to take passengers to places that would otherwise be inaccessible to larger vessels.

In 2021/22, its fleet of smaller, more intimately-sized ocean ships - Balmoral, Braemar, Boudicca and Black Watch - will be visiting 224 destinations in 73 countries, on 93 different itineraries, with durations between three and 153 nights, including 88 different areas of scenic cruising.

As well as departing from Southampton, Dover, Liverpool, Newcastle and Edinburgh (Rosyth), Fred. Olsen will also be offering more fly-cruises.

The new Fred. Olsen cruise brochure. Picture: FRED. OLSEN The new Fred. Olsen cruise brochure. Picture: FRED. OLSEN

You may also want to watch:

The company has unveiled its 'Worldwide Cruise Holidays 2021-2022' brochure, aimed at making it easier for guests to decide where in the world they would like to explore.

Peter Deer, Managing Director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: "We are thrilled to be introducing our new itineraries for 2021/22, underpinned by our desire and commitment to help our guests to explore, to discover and not just to 'see'. For us, smaller ships bring big benefits."

Fred. Olsen's new 2021/22 ocean cruise programme will feature 12 maiden calls: Bluff and Picton in New Zealand; Crotone, Gallipoli, Milazzo and Monopoli in Italy; M'Diq in Morocco; Port d'Alcudia in Mallorca; Sandakan in Borneo; Savina in Formantera, in Spain's Balearic Islands; Setubal in Portugal; and Trelleborg in Sweden.

Fred. Olsen's shallow-drafted Braemar made history in October 2019, when it traversed Greece's historic Corinth Canal, at just 24-metres wide at its narrowest point.

In April 2021 and September 2022, Braemar will return on another two voyages.

The smaller ships can dock in the heart of cities like Seville, Helsinki, Bordeaux and Copenhagen - as well as visiting Norwegian fjords.