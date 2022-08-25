Councillor 'in tears' after wheelchair swing dream realised

An Ipswich councillor was 'in tears' upon discovering that her dream to install accessible wheelchair swings in parks has been realised. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An Ipswich councillor was "in tears" upon discovering that her dream to install accessible wheelchair swings in parks had been realised.

Councillor Sam Murray has been asking Ipswich Borough Council to install at least one inclusive wheelchair swing at every one of the town's play parks since last year.

On Wednesday, August 24, it was announced that a new 'ability swing' has been installed at the Roman Play Villa in Castle Hill Park.

The new design enables wheelchair users to swing without needing to lift themselves or be lifted into a seat.

The Roman Play Villa in Castle Hill park has seen Ipswich's first ability swing installed. - Credit: Kompan

It also allows them to swing alongside a flat-seated swing, enabling side-by-side inclusive play.

Councillor Murray was "in tears" when she discovered that her dream had become a reality after campaigning for so long.

She said: "I'm in tears, I'm so happy. I just can't believe it. It took over a year to get this done.

"It will really change the life of a child to be able to play with their friends.

"It was particularly important to get the swing in this location, as it's near the Thomas Wolsey School."

Her online petition calling upon Ipswich Borough Council to install inclusive wheelchair swings at their parks reached 267 signatures.

The petition received support from Ipswich residents, including one who commented: "What's the point of upgrading play equipment and excluding children?!

"As it's updated, it should be made better by being more accessible. I can't actually understand why this isn't a priority."

Ms Murray added: "Thank you to everybody who signed the petition to help push this further along.

"Hopefully, eventually we'll see at least one of these chairs in every single park in Ipswich."

The council's Play Area Strategy will deliver a timetable of improvements over the next five years with an emphasis on inclusive play for all ages and abilities.

Castle Hill is the first of the play areas to be upgraded to meet inclusive needs and the new park will open in autumn 2022.