Ipswich crack cocaine and heroin dealer jailed

Published: 10:49 AM May 5, 2021

Jace Ennis has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to drug crimes at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Essex police

An Ipswich drug dealer who was caught with crack cocaine and heroin worth up to around £73,000 has been jailed.

Jace Ennis was arrested on 20 January at his home in Queens Way, where north Essex and Suffolk police officers found a bag containing 378 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin hidden inside a toilet cistern, and another 65 wraps inside the pocket of a jacket.

Another bag of drugs was also found inside the cistern by the Operation Raptor team, who specialise in dismantling drugs gangs.

They had the potential to sell for between £36,530 and £73,060.

Officers also found a mobile phone containing drugs marketing messages and scales used to weigh the drugs.

Ennis admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of cannabis at Ipswich Crown Court on February 18.

The 33-year-old was jailed for five years on Wednesday, April 28.

Essex detective sergeant Tom Coppin said: “The evidence against Ennis was overwhelming and he had no option but to admit the offences against him.

“The court heard he played a leading role in a large scale drugs operation.

“The sizeable amount of drugs we seized had not only the potential to make the drugs line substantial profits but also the potential to cause significant harm.

“Drug dealing networks use violence, intimidation, and exploitation of vulnerable people - including children - to operate.

“Every time a wrap is sold, it feeds that ongoing cycle and has a wide impact.

“It’s why we’re relentless in catching criminals who are involved in drug dealing and dismantling their networks.

“But we are also working with other agencies and charities to protect those at risk of being drawn into these gangs to show them there is a way out.”

A proceeds of crime hearing, which will determine what to do with money or goods allegedly made from his drug-dealing, is also set to be held.

If you are concerned about drug dealing in your neighbourhood, you can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.