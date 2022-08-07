'Really concerning' – Shock after machete attack at Ipswich sports centre

A man was attacked with a machete at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Community leaders have said they are "worried" after a man was injured in a machete attack at a sports centre in Ipswich.

The victim was attacked at Gainsborough Sports Centre, in Braziers Wood Road, at about 4pm on Saturday.

Police said he was set upon by a group of people wearing balaclavas, with the suspects then fleeing the scene via the car park at the sports ground.

It is understood the incident happened during a football match.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment having suffered wounds to his arm and hip, but he was later discharged.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm at about 6pm later that day.

Another boy, aged 15, was also arrested at about 8pm. They were both questioned by detectives at Martlesham police investigation centre.

It is the latest incident involving a knife or machete in Ipswich this year.

This includes a 16-year-old boy being stabbed by a man in Chantry in March and a 17-year-old being hurt following an attack in Princes Street, near the town centre, last month.

Liz Harsant, who represents Gainsborough at Suffolk County Council, called for more police protection in the south-east of Ipswich after the incident.

Liz Harsant is Suffolk county councillor for Gainsborough in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

She said: "This is really concerning. I'm worried about it as people that were playing football may be put off from going there now.

"I think it will bring the issue of knife crime to the fore. It's awful and the police are going to have to do something about this.

"This is serious and the south-east of Ipswich has to be protected by police."

Lynne Mortimer, Ipswich borough councillor for Gainsborough, added: "This is distressing news and my immediate thoughts are with the victim of the stabbing and their loved ones.

Lynne Mortimer, Ipswich borough councillor for Gainsborough - Credit: Archant

"I am grateful for the prompt action of the first responders and my thoughts are also with them, the staff at the sports centre and members of the public who witnessed this shocking incident."

Anyone with information related to the incident at Gainsborough Sports Centre is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/50294/22.