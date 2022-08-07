Boys, 15 and 16, arrested after man injured in machete attack in Ipswich

Breaking

Two teenage boys have been arrested after a man was injured in a machete attack at an Ipswich sports centre.

The incident happened on the grounds of the Gainsborough Sports Centre in Braziers Wood Road at about 4pm on Saturday.

Police were called by members of the public after receiving reports of a man being attacked by a group of being wearing balaclavas.

The suspects fled the scene of the incident on foot via the car park at the sports ground.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment, having suffered wounds to his arm and hip.

He has since been discharged.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm at about 6pm later that evening.

Another boy, aged 15, was also arrested at 8pm.

Both boys have been taken to Martlesham police investigation centre, where they will be questioned by detectives.

The individuals concerned are thought to be known to each other, police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/50294/22.