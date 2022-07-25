Ipswich park fire being treated as suspected arson
- Credit: Contributed
Police are treating the fire that started in Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich at the weekend as a suspected arson.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called out to Ancaster Road near the park shortly after 1.30am on Sunday.
One engine from Princes Street station in Ipswich was dispatched to the scene.
The blaze was discovered in grass at the roadside, with a stop called a short while later at 1.53am.
Police were also called out to the scene but were not required.
Suffolk police has now confirmed officers are treating the fire as a possible arson – the fourth suspected incident in the town in a week.
It comes after blazes in Ravenswood Park, in allotments off Bramford Lane and in a field near Chantry Park.
A15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the latter incident last week.
However, police are not linking the Gippeswyk Park fire to any other incidents.
Most Read
- 1 Where to get the cheapest fuel in Suffolk as prices stay high
- 2 Woman dies after caravan blaze in east Suffolk
- 3 Fire breaks out in Ipswich park overnight
- 4 Ed Sheeran delights crowd with surprise Latitude appearance
- 5 Next Outlet store opening on Ipswich Suffolk Retail Park
- 6 Plans for Tolly brewery restoration due very soon
- 7 7 roadworks in Suffolk for drivers to plan their journeys around this week
- 8 Fire crews continue to battle huge blaze as homes evacuated overnight
- 9 Extreme abseil challenge for hospital boss fundraising in memory of late wife
- 10 Three people still in hospital after fatal caravan blaze in east Suffolk
Anyone with information related to the fire is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/47178/22.