Ipswich park fire being treated as suspected arson

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:34 PM July 25, 2022
The fire started in Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich 

The fire broke out in Gippeswyk Park in the early hours of Sunday - Credit: Contributed

Police are treating the fire that started in Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich at the weekend as a suspected arson.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called out to Ancaster Road near the park shortly after 1.30am on Sunday.

One engine from Princes Street station in Ipswich was dispatched to the scene.

The blaze was discovered in grass at the roadside, with a stop called a short while later at 1.53am.

Police were also called out to the scene but were not required.

Suffolk police has now confirmed officers are treating the fire as a possible arson – the fourth suspected incident in the town in a week.

It comes after blazes in Ravenswood Park, in allotments off Bramford Lane and in a field near Chantry Park.

A15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the latter incident last week.

However, police are not linking the Gippeswyk Park fire to any other incidents.

Anyone with information related to the fire is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/47178/22.

