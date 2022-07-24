Fire breaks out in Ipswich park overnight

The fire started in Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

A blaze broke out in Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich in the early hours of this morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called out to Ancaster Road, which has an entrance to the park, at 1.36am on Sunday.

One engine from Princes Street station was dispatched to the scene.

A fire service spokesman said the blaze was discovered in grass at the roadside, with a stop called a short while later at 1.53am.

Police were also called out but were not required.

The incident comes after several field blazes in Ipswich in the last week – on the Ravenswood estate, off Bramford Lane and in a field near Chantry Park.

All three fires are being treated by police as suspected arsons, with a 15-year-old boy being arrested in connection with the latter incident.