Man jailed over brawl which erupted after family feud

An Ipswich man has been jailed for two years for his role in a mass brawl in Norwich Road.

Napoleon Stefan, 35 of Newson Street, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to violent disorder following a large fracas on November 23, 2019.

He was jailed for a total of two years.

The court heard that armed police were called to Norwich Road on the Saturday morning following reports of a disturbance involving a group of people with weapons.

Four people sustained non-life-threatening or life-changing injuries during the incident, which erupted following a family feud.

Following the incident, arrest warrants were issued by the court for a number of those responsible.

Officers have been working with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as several partner agencies including the National Crime Agency, Border Force, and police forces in Germany and Romania in order to extradite a number of the individuals.

Napoleon Stefan was charged in connection with the incident in February 2020 but later fled the country and was found in Germany. He served one month awaiting extradition to the UK.

Vasile Stefan, now 56, of Dickens Road, Ipswich, admitted violent disorder and possessing a knife at a hearing in July.

He was sentenced to 17 months’ imprisonment on August 24.

Daniela Stefan, 33, of Newson Street, Ipswich, admitted a charge of violent disorder on Friday, August 20.

Vasile Stefan and Daniela Stefan were both extradited from Germany.

She was also sentence on August 24, sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months. Stefan was also handed 160 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activity.

Dudel Pitigoi, 53, of Surrey Road, Ipswich, also admitted violent disorder at an earlier hearing after he was brought back from Romania. Also, in at the same hearing in August, he was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment.

Cantemir Stefan, 30, of Harvey Street, Ipswich, was jailed for 26 months for violent disorder on June 4, while Ion Pitigoi, 34, of London Road, Ipswich, initially pleaded not guilty to an offence of violent disorder on September 14, 2020.

However, in March 2021, he pleaded guilty to Section 4 Public Disorder and was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

Following the incident, a total of 11 people were either charged or summonsed in connection with the incident.

A number of arrest warrants remain outstanding for the other people in connection with the incident.