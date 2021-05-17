Ipswich MP seeks review of teenage killer's sentence

Published: 5:09 PM May 17, 2021

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has asked the Attorney General to review the 'far too lenient' sentence of a teenage killer.

Mr Hunt wrote to Michael Ellis QC calling for a review of the sentence handed down to Andrea Cristea for the manslaughter of Richard Day outside a kebab shop last February.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter and violent disorder a week before he and two other teenage boys were due to go on trial last August.

Cristea was sentenced to four years in a young offenders' institution at Ipswich Crown Court last month.

Mr Hunt later criticised what he regarded a "pitiful sentence" and called for tougher punishments for violent criminals.

On Monday, the MP announced he had written to the Attorney General, who has the power to refer sentences he believes to be unduly lenient to the Court of Appeal.

Mr Hunt said: "With the permission of the family of Richard Day, who was killed in Ipswich last year, I have written to the Attorney General asking for a review into the sentence of Andrea Cristea.

"The account of the killing detailed in the court is sickening. However, Cristea was only sentenced to four years in a young offenders institution.

"He will be let out of prison automatically after two years and has already served 14 months on remand, meaning that he will be behind bars for only 10 months in total.

"I don’t believe that this is justice for Richard Day’s family or for the people of Ipswich, who were outraged by this heinous crime and, rightly, do not want people like this on our streets.

"This is why I have asked the Attorney General to review Andrea Cristea’s sentence."

Mr Hunt said he also believed that sentencing guidelines should allow greater scope for judicial discretion.

He added: "I have always said that I have a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to crime and anti-social behaviour in our town.

"All deserve to get about their business and have fun in our town, free from the fear of crime and antisocial behaviour.

"I also want to push to toughen up sentences to make sure that victims and their families get justice when crimes like this happen."