Boy, 16, seriously hurt by knifeman in ski mask in Ipswich

A 16-year-old boy has been seriously injured by a bladed weapon after an assault in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after he was attacked by a knife-wielding man in a ski mask in Ipswich, police have confirmed.

Police were called to the Chantry area of the town at about 6pm yesterday after receiving reports of a serious assault in Newham Court, off Birkfield Drive.

The victim was left with serious arm injuries by a bladed weapon and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The victim and the suspect are believed to be known to each other and police believe there is no wider threat to the community.

The victim was taken to Ipswich Hospital but has now been released and will be going to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital for further treatment to his arm injuries which are described as not life threatening.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are continuing their enquiries and searches are continuing for the suspect.

"It is thought he fled in the direction of a wooded area in the direction of Cambridge Drive/Peterhouse Close.

"The suspect is described as a white male, was wearing a ski mask, a black balaclava, a grey jacket and jogging bottoms and was wearing a beanie hat on his head."

A police cordon was put in place but has since been lifted - Credit: Archant

The police helicopter was also deployed last night to help locate the suspect and was seen circling around Ipswich for several hours.

A police cordon was in place for most of the night and morning in Newham Court, but that has since been lifted.

Anyone with any information about this attack or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Ipswich CID quoting the crime reference number 37/17469/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.