Teenager charged after boy attacked in Ipswich churchyard

Jordan Nicholls, from Ipswich, has been charged in connection with the attack - Credit: Danielle Booden

A teenager has been charged after a boy was attacked in the grounds of a church in Ipswich last weekend.

Police were called to Holy Trinity Church in Back Hamlet, near the Waterfront, between 2pm and 2.10pm on Saturday.

A teenage boy was taken to hospital for treatment after being attacked by a man.

The suspect then made off from the scene in a waiting car, which is believed to have contained two other male passengers and a female driver.

A police cordon was later seen outside the nearby Forge Kitchen restaurant.

Detectives believe the victim was known to his attacker and have said there is no wider threat to the community.

Four people have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Jordan Nicholls, of Hogarth Road in Ipswich, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The 18-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court today.

Three other people, a 15-year-old boy of no fixed address, a 37-year-old woman from Ipswich, and a 41-year-old woman from Stowmarket, have also been arrested and released on bail.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have seen a car in Back Hamlet making off towards Foxhall Road shortly after 2pm on Saturday, to come forward.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting crime reference number 65671/21.