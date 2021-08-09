Man charged over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge due in court
- Credit: EMMA VINYARD-JONES/TWITTER
A man will appear in court today charged with causing a public nuisance on the Orwell Bridge at the weekend.
Stuart Winney, 38, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich, is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court this morning to face the single charge.
Police were called to the incident at the bridge at 4.50pm on Saturday.
The A14 between the Nacton and Wherstead slip roads was closed for more than four hours as a result.
The road finally reopened around 9.30pm but caused considerable disruption to motorists and football fans leaving Ipswich Town's home game against Morecambe.
Ambulance, lifeboat and coastguard crews were also sent to the scene shortly after 5.30pm on Saturday.
Winney has been charged with causing "a nuisance to the public by attending the Orwell Bridge with the intention to disrupt the community".
A woman told this newspaper how people who were trapped on the A14 during the incident started walking dogs along the carriageway.
Most Read
- 1 Motorists stuck on A14 after Orwell Bridge closure 'started walking dogs'
- 2 Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof
- 3 Did you enjoy nights out at Betty's in Ipswich in 2003?
- 4 Suffolk non-league game abandoned after 'racial comment'
- 5 Man arrested over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 fully reopens
- 6 Family of Suzy Lamplugh want police to quiz Steve Wright over her 'murder'
- 7 Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 30s dies
- 8 Your second chance to see Red Arrows this weekend
- 9 7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers
- 10 Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk this weekend