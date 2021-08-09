Man charged over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge due in court

Published: 9:53 AM August 9, 2021

There were severe delays on the A14 following the Orwell Bridge closure - Credit: EMMA VINYARD-JONES/TWITTER

A man will appear in court today charged with causing a public nuisance on the Orwell Bridge at the weekend.

Stuart Winney, 38, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich, is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court this morning to face the single charge.

Police were called to the incident at the bridge at 4.50pm on Saturday.

The A14 between the Nacton and Wherstead slip roads was closed for more than four hours as a result.

The road finally reopened around 9.30pm but caused considerable disruption to motorists and football fans leaving Ipswich Town's home game against Morecambe.

Ambulance, lifeboat and coastguard crews were also sent to the scene shortly after 5.30pm on Saturday.

Winney has been charged with causing "a nuisance to the public by attending the Orwell Bridge with the intention to disrupt the community".

People walked their dogs on the A14 after being stuck in traffic for hours - Credit: Rebecca Mansbridge

A woman told this newspaper how people who were trapped on the A14 during the incident started walking dogs along the carriageway.