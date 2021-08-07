Man detained over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 fully reopens
- Credit: EMMA VINYARD-JONES/TWITTER
A man in his 30s has been detained on suspicion of causing a public nuisance after the Orwell Bridge was closed for four hours this evening.
Both carriageways of the A14 near Ipswich have now fully re-opened, a police spokeswoman said, several hours after officers first closed it at 5.30pm today.
A police spokeswoman said: "A man has been detained for causing a public nuisance. That's all we can say at the moment. The bridge is all open now."
Ambulance, lifeboat and coastguard crews were also sent to the scene shortly after 5.30pm today.
Motorists - including many travelling home over the bridge from Ipswich Town's home game against Morecambe - have been stuck in long delays while police dealt with the incident.
Shortly before 9pm, police said they were turning trapped drivers around.
Major town routes, such as Star Lane and Wherstead Road, were also gridlocked.
A separate crash, which was not thought to be serious but required a clean-up operation, also created disruption.
Pictures on social media showed drivers getting out of their cars in standstill traffic.
Highways England chiefs had feared the road would not re-open properly until at least midnight but the police spokeswoman confirmed that both sections of the A14 and the bridge itself are now open again.
