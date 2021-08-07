News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Man detained over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 fully reopens

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 9:47 PM August 7, 2021    Updated: 10:31 PM August 7, 2021
Severe delays were caused on the Orwell Bridge this evening

Severe delays were caused on the Orwell Bridge this evening - Credit: EMMA VINYARD-JONES/TWITTER

A man in his 30s has been detained on suspicion of causing a public nuisance after the Orwell Bridge was closed for four hours this evening.

Both carriageways of the A14 near Ipswich have now fully re-opened, a police spokeswoman said, several hours after officers first closed it at 5.30pm today.

A police spokeswoman said: "A man has been detained for causing a public nuisance. That's all we can say at the moment. The bridge is all open now."

Ambulance, lifeboat and coastguard crews were also sent to the scene shortly after 5.30pm today.

Motorists - including many travelling home over the bridge from Ipswich Town's home game against Morecambe - have been stuck in long delays while police dealt with the incident.

Shortly before 9pm, police said they were turning trapped drivers around.

Major town routes, such as Star Lane and Wherstead Road, were also gridlocked.

A separate crash, which was not thought to be serious but required a clean-up operation, also created disruption.

Pictures on social media showed drivers getting out of their cars in standstill traffic.

Highways England chiefs had feared the road would not re-open properly until at least midnight but the police spokeswoman confirmed that both sections of the A14 and the bridge itself are now open again.

Most Read

  1. 1 Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident
  2. 2 Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk this weekend
  3. 3 Trapped A14 drivers to be turned around but Orwell Bridge remains closed
  1. 4 Man detained over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 fully reopens
  2. 5 Man believed to be hiding drugs allegedly beaten and tortured by mistake
  3. 6 Three-car crash on one-way system sparks further traffic delays
  4. 7 See inside massive drugs factory uncovered by police at scrapyard
  5. 8 Ipswich drink-driver caught at more than four times limit is jailed
  6. 9 Memorial festival for 'the most loving, charming, giving person' Richard Day
  7. 10 Ipswich paddling pool 'might have to close for 24 hours for cleaning'
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Zoe Hayman-Cox expanded her bakery business to the bowls club pavilion in Chantry Park recently

Suffolk Live

Dog mess thrown at Ipswich bakery staff in 'nasty' attack

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The former Hubbard unit at the junction of Nacton Road, Ravenswood and Ransomes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Borough Council

New services and drive-thru coffee shop rejected

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Russell Holman

Man caught in Ipswich park paedophile sting jailed for more than two years

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
The 11-storey St Clare House in Princes Road, Ipswich, which could become flats

Ipswich Borough Council

Central Ipswich office tower could be converted into more than 100 flats

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon