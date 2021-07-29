Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested

Published: 5:35 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 6:29 PM July 29, 2021

Steve Wright was the man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall, it has been reported - Credit: Archant

Police have neither confirmed or denied that the person arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager Vicky Hall is Suffolk strangler Steve Wright.

The Telegraph has reported that the 63-year-old was arrested at Long Lartin prison on Wednesday.

Wright, who murdered five women in Ipswich in 2006, is serving a whole-life tariff at the Worcestershire prison.

Miss Hall's naked body was found in a ditch beside a field by a dog walker in Creeting Lane, Creeting St Peter in 1999.

Vicky Hall was abducted and murdered 20 years ago Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY - Credit: Courtesy of family

A post-mortem examination revealed she had been asphyxiated.

Wright, who was convicted of the Ipswich murders in 2008, was living in the area at the time.

Miss Hall was last seen alive in the early hours of Sunday, September 19, 1999, in High Road, Trimley.

The 17-year-old had left home the previous evening for a night out with a friend at Felixstowe's Bandbox nightclub. They parted company just yards away from Miss Hall's home at 2.20am.

When her parents woke up that morning and discovered she had not returned, the police were called and a missing person inquiry started.

Her body was discovered five days later.

The teenager had been in the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe - Credit: Courtesy of family

The case, which has remained unsolved for more than two decades, was reopened in 2019 after new information about the murder came to light.

Yesterday morning police arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection with the inquiry.

He was taken into police custody but has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

This individual is not someone who had previously been arrested as part of this inquiry, police said.

No details were given about his age or where he was arrested.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We are not able to issue any further guidance in respect of the suspect and will not be commenting on any names put to us."

Born in Erpingham, north Norfolk, Wright used to be the landlord at the former Ferry Boat pub in King Street, Norwich.

Timeline of events:

September 18, 1999: Night out - On September 18, 1999, 17-year-old Vicky Hall had a night out in Felixstowe with friend Gemma Algar. The pair went to the Bandbox nightclub in the Suffolk seaside town.

September 19, 1999, 1am: Leaving the club - The two friends left the nightclub around 1am in the morning and started their walk home, buying some chips on the way back.

September 19, 1999, 2am: Separated - The pair separated around 2.20am at the junction of Faulkeners Way and Trimley High Road - a few hundred yards from Vicky’s home in Faulkeners Way, Trimley St Mary. Vicky never made it home. Residents reported hearing screams and a car with a noisy exhaust drive off at speed around this time.

September 19, 1999, 8.20am: Reported missing - Vicky's parents Graham and Lorinda report her missing on Sunday morning, September 19 at 8.20am when they realise she hasn't returned home.

September 19, 1999: Police investigation - A police investigation is launched and is quickly elevated from a missing person inquiry to a murder inquiry.

September 24, 1999: Body is found - Five days after Vicky was last seen, a dog walker in Creeting St Peter, near Stowmarket, saw what he initially thought was a dummy in a ditch and reported it to the police. Officers discovered this to be the naked body of Vicky Hall.

September 30, 1999: Post-Mortem - Post-mortem results fail to establish how the 17-year-old died, only showing that she suffered “some degree of asphyxiation”.

May 11, 2000: Arrest - Police arrest businessman Adrian Bradshaw, of Trimley St Mary, on suspicion of murder. His car is taken away for forensic examination. He is later released.

December 18, 2000: Arrested again - 440 days since the start of the investigation Mr Bradshaw is arrested for second time on suspicion of murder.

November 19, 2001: Acquitted - After ten months in custody and a two-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Mr Bradshaw is found not guilty and walks free.

August 4, 2004: Memorial hall opens - Then Ipswich Town boss Joe Royle opens the £260,000 Victoria Hall Pavilion after a fundraising drive in the community, which was spearheaded by the Ipswich Star.

July 28, 2021: Arrest - Police arrest a man on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall over 20 years since her death.

July 29, 2021: The man arrested, reported to be Suffolk strangler Steve Wright, is released under investigation in connection with the murder.