Jailed in Suffolk: See the criminals put behind bars this week

See the faces of the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week

An abusive boyfriend, a drug dealer and a man seen waving an axe while on horseback were among the criminals locked up this week.





Man seen on horseback with axe

Peter Davidson-White, 29, was seen by a member of the public riding a horse near the Kings Head pub in Beccles on August 18, 2020, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Peter Davidson-White was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for 16 months - Credit: Suffolk police

Davidson-White was later seen on horseback by a witness outside a home around 7.30pm waving an axe in a circular motion, Richard Potts, prosecuting, told the court.

Davidson-White, of The Street, Beccles, then rode off to a nearby park and the police were called.

Officers found Davidson-White and the horse in the park, and the axe was discovered in his saddle, Mr Potts said.

On Tuesday, at Ipswich Crown Court, he was jailed for 16 months for possessing a bladed article and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker after he bit two police officers.





Drug dealer threw bag of heroin and cocaine from window

Peter Casey, 22, of Dombey Road, Ipswich, previously pleaded guilty to two charges of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Peter Casey was jailed for three years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Police executed a warrant at an address in Kelly Road, Ipswich, just after 2pm on January 11, 2019, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Officers entered and went upstairs, while another officer remained outside the property, Matthew Sorrel-Cameron, prosecuting, told the court.

The officer outside saw something being thrown from a window of the property and a freezer bag containing 3g of heroin and 15g of crack cocaine was discovered.

The street value of the drugs was estimated to be between £920 and £1,380, Mr Sorrel-Cameron said.

Casey's DNA was discovered on the package.

He was jailed for three years by Judge David Pugh.





Man threatened to petrol bomb ex-partner's address

Dwayne Farrell, 30, went to his former girlfriend's home in Birkfield Drive, Ipswich, at 4am on September 26 last year with two other men, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Dwayne Farrell was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for 18 months - Credit: Suffolk police

The victim was awoken by a tapping sound at her bedroom window, Joanne Eley, prosecuting, told the court.

She left the ground floor flat and was punched to the chest by Farrell, which caused a red mark, Ms Eley said.

Following the incident, Farrell made a number of phone calls in which he called the victim "a snitch" and made threats.

Further calls followed including one where Farrell threatened to petrol bomb her flat and the homes of family members.

He was jailed for 18 months by Judge Rupert Overbury.





Abusive boyfriend jailed for breaching restraining order

A man with a history of violence against women was jailed for breaching a restraining order by contacting an ex-partner he assaulted and 'threatened to decapitate'.

Darren Pountney has been jailed for 21 months - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Darren Pountney, formerly of Beck Row, was wanted by police until March 2, when he handed himself in but denied breaching the order, imposed indefinitely in June 2017 following his conviction for battery and criminal damage.

Prosecutor Joanne Eley said the victim had been in an abusive relationship with Pountney for 17 years until the 2017 assault and resulting court order, which he was convicted of breaching on two occasions last July and was jailed for four weeks.

On December 16, Pountney sent a series of messages and made 15 attempts to call his ex-partner from an unrecognised mobile number until she called back and told him to stop.

The messages continued the following day and into the early hours of December 18, Miss Eley told the court.

Judge Rupert Overbury jailed Pountney for 21 months.