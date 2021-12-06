Ravenswood Primary School reopens after celling collapse
- Credit: Google Maps
Pupils have returned to school after a ceiling collapsed last week.
Ravenswood Community Primary School was forced to shut for a week as a result of the ceiling.
The repairs to the Ravenswood Avenue school's ceiling were completed in time for pupils to return on Monday, December 6.
While the school was closed, students were taught via online learning.
A safety inspection of all areas of the ceiling within the school built using a similar construction method has been carried out.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk County Council said: "The school was fully reopened for all children today.
"The area of ceiling that was the initial issue has been repaired and all other areas of ceiling that were of the same construction have been investigated to ensure that further issues are avoided."
The council was notified last Monday (November 29) a section of the ceiling had collapsed at the weekend.
Repair work was carried out and an inspection of each classroom was carried out to give the school the all clear.
