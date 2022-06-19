World’s largest cargo ship arrives at Port of Felixstowe

The world's largest cargo ship Ever Ace arriving at the Port of Felixstowe in east Suffolk - Credit: PA

The world’s largest cargo ship has docked at the Port of Felixstowe.

The Ever Ace, which can carry 23,992 twenty-foot equivalent units, holds the record for the most containers loaded on to a single ship.

It arrived at the Suffolk port, the biggest and busiest container port in Britain, in the early hours of Sunday.

The Ever Ace measures a huge 1,300ft (400m).

The vessel, which is operated by Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation, arrived in Felixstowe from Rotterdam port in the Netherlands.

It was built in 2021, and docked at Felixstowe on its maiden voyage in September that year.

According to the Port of Felixstowe's live tracker, the Ever Ace arrived at 4.45am on Sunday and is due to sail to Hamburg in Germany next.