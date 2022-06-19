News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

World’s largest cargo ship arrives at Port of Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:47 AM June 19, 2022
Updated: 11:19 AM June 19, 2022
The world's largest cargo ship Ever Ace arriving at the Port of Felixstowe in east Suffolk

The world's largest cargo ship Ever Ace arriving at the Port of Felixstowe in east Suffolk - Credit: PA

The world’s largest cargo ship has docked at the Port of Felixstowe.

The Ever Ace, which can carry 23,992 twenty-foot equivalent units, holds the record for the most containers loaded on to a single ship.

It arrived at the Suffolk port, the biggest and busiest container port in Britain, in the early hours of Sunday.

The vessel arrived in Felixstowe in September last year

The vessel arrived in Felixstowe in September last year - Credit: PA

The Ever Ace measures a huge 1,300ft (400m).

The vessel, which is operated by Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation, arrived in Felixstowe from Rotterdam port in the Netherlands.

The Ever Ace captured as it arrived in Felixstowe

The Ever Ace captured as it arrived in Felixstowe - Credit: PA

It was built in 2021, and docked at Felixstowe on its maiden voyage in September that year.

The Ever Ace is due to depart for Hamburg, having arrived in Felixstowe from Rotterdam

The Ever Ace is due to depart for Hamburg, having arrived in Felixstowe from Rotterdam - Credit: PA

According to the Port of Felixstowe's live tracker, the Ever Ace arrived at 4.45am on Sunday and is due to sail to Hamburg in Germany next.

Port of Felixstowe
Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 has been closed at Haughley after the road has begun breaking up

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound reopens after road surface cracks are repaired

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Maddy Skeet should have been provided with daily checks, Suffolk Coroners Court heard

Obituary

'Bubbly, scatty' 23-year-old Suffolk woman died at Orwell Bridge

Dominic Bareham

person
Craig and Simone are struggling with the cancer diagnosis

Mum's wedding vow wish after terminal diagnosis

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Friterie can be found in Carr Street

Food and Drink

Belgian-style chip shop opens doors in Ipswich town centre

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon