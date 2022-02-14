First look at Ferris wheel planned to be built on Felixstowe seafront

An artist's impression of the plans for the Ferris wheel proposed to be built in Felixstowe - Credit: A & P Designs Ltd

Fresh plans have been submitted to create a Ferris wheel offering far-reaching views of the Suffolk coast on Felixstowe seafront.

A & P Designs Ltd's proposals, on behalf of Paul Hedges, director of Observation Attractions Company Ltd, were submitted to East Suffolk Council last month and have just published on the authority's planning portal.

The wheel is proposed to be built on land outside Manning's Amusements in Sea Road and measure 34.5m high.

It would consist of 24 individual gondolas that each carry six people, for a maximum capacity of 144, and operate throughout the day.

Planning documents said the latest proposals had been submitted to "increase facilities for recreation and leisure in this beautiful seafront location with other attractions" and provide a "new and exciting attraction to the seafront".

The documents added: "The media attention created from the proposal would be significant and add additional interest to visitors, especially as the Covid crisis has encouraged an increased appeal for staycations within the UK.

"We believe the benefits of the proposal both socially and economically to the resort and for businesses and wider profile of the town would justify the erection of the proposed wheel in this location."

A & P Designs also said the wheel could support about 10 jobs in the seaside town.

Initial plans to construct a Ferris wheel on Felixstowe seafront were submitted to East Suffolk last year, with Felixstowe Town Council welcoming the idea in principle but raising concerns over its impact on residents.

However, the scheme attracted dozens of objections from neighbours who raised concerns over the wheel's impact on noise, anti-social behaviour, traffic and parking issues.

Those plans, which included the creation of a food and drink kiosk at the base of the wheel, were withdrawn from East Suffolk's planners last September.

Another Ferris wheel down the coast in Clacton was opened last summer as part of Clacton Pier's 150th birthday celebrations.

It has been since made a permanent feature of the resort due to its popularity.