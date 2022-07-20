Eight fire crews battling field blaze in Ipswich

Eight fire engines are currently battling a field fire on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of the blaze off the A1214 London Road after a fire broke out just after 8pm on Wednesday (July 20).

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the blaze was believed to be near the car dealership Proveeda.

Crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Holbrook, Leiston and Hadleigh are in attendance.

More to follow.