News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Eight fire crews battling field blaze in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:57 PM July 20, 2022
Eight fire engines are battling a field fire in London Road in Ipswich.

Multiple crews are battling a blaze in London Road, Ipswich - Credit: IAG

Eight fire engines are currently battling a field fire on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of the blaze off the A1214 London Road after a fire broke out just after 8pm on Wednesday (July 20).

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the blaze was believed to be near the car dealership Proveeda.

Crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Holbrook, Leiston and Hadleigh are in attendance.

More to follow.

Ipswich Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Fire crews are currently on the scene of a blaze at Ravenswood Park in Ipswich.

Suffolk Live News | Video

Watch as firefighters battle large blaze at Ravenswood Park in Ipswich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A number of police cars can be seen in Discovery Avenue 

Suffolk Live News

Police presence after reports of woman being assaulted in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Waterfront

Suffolk Live News

Exact time heatwave will peak in Ipswich today

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A sketch of the new development on Grafton Way

Cardinal Park

Plans for 173 new houses, restaurant and retail uses submitted for...

Aleksandra Cupriak

person