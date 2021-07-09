News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

'Worrying rise' in Covid cases as Ipswich rate quadruples in last week

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 3:34 PM July 9, 2021   
Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Stuart Keeble, director of public health in Suffolk, said we have seen a 'worrying rise' in Covid cases in the county in the last few weeks - Credit: Archant

Suffolk's director of public health has warned of a "worrying increase" in coronavirus cases as numbers quadrupled in Ipswich, with two town centre bars closed following positive tests.

The latest Covid-19 data shows a steep rise in the number of infections in Ipswich in the seven days up to July 4, with the number of cases per 100,000 people increasing from 20.5 to 84.7.

Ipswich saw the largest increase in Suffolk - however, Babergh now has the highest infection rate in the county, with 100 cases per 100,000 people.

Today, two bars in the heart of Ipswich have decided to shut, with Wiff Waff and K Bar and Grill both having staff members test positive.

Wiff Waff bar, close to the Ipswich waterfront Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Wiff Waff has voluntarily closed following the Covid cases amongst its staff - Credit: SOPHIE BARNETT

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, said the county has seen a "worrying increase" in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks - and that growth is expected to continue.

“The rates in Suffolk are still lower than elsewhere in the country, but the upward trend in cases is considerable and are a reminder to everyone to follow government guidance," he said.

"People should continue to wear face coverings as they protect other people, regularly wash their hands, and follow the Hands, Face, Space, Fresh Air guidance."

Hospitalisation numbers do remain low however, and Suffolk has recorded no deaths from Covid since June 2. 

Areas in Felixstowe and West Suffolk have the highest percentage of people to have had their first coronavirus vaccine jab

People are being urged to have their second jabs - Credit: Denise Bradley

Most Read

  1. 1 Police release CCTV after iPhone stolen from Ipswich Morrisons
  2. 2 Race Night Live: How the night unfolded as Witches win it
  3. 3 'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash
  1. 4 7 great places to eat in Ipswich...for under £10 
  2. 5 Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car crashes into Pizza Hut
  3. 6 Ashton: I want at least five more signings
  4. 7 Building our landmark - memories of the Orwell Bridge construction
  5. 8 Ipswich bar owner says closure due to Covid case is 'devastating' for business
  6. 9 Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced
  7. 10 Wiff Waff bar to close for England final after confirmed Covid cases

Mr Keeble said it is "pleasing" to see hospitalisations remain low and said this is largely down to the vaccine programme, but urged people to be sensible to avoid the number rising further. 

"I would strongly urge everyone to do the right thing and get your first and second jab as soon as possible, in order to protect themselves and others," said Mr Keeble.

"It has never been easier to get a vaccine you can easily book online at nhs.uk or call 119 and there are walk-in centres regularly opening around the county.”

Richard Everitt's photo of K Bar and Grill in Ipswich

K Bar and Grill in Ipswich has been forced to close after a staff member tested positive. - Credit: Richard Everitt

Meanwhile, East Suffolk has the lowest infection rate in the county, with 45.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Mid Suffolk has 57.8 and West Suffolk has 92.7. The average for England is 268.8 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus
Ipswich News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brandon Chambers has been missing since Sunday and his family are worried about him

Suffolk Live

'It’s totally out of character' - Ipswich School gardener reported missing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked on Ipswich Waterfront

Woman injured on Ipswich Waterfront

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Hajara "Sid" Singh has been remembered through a tattoo

Beloved Ipswich shopkeeper remembered through incredible tattoo

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Owner of The Salutation, James Langan with his Head Chef, Aaron Scopes. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bottomless batter: Town pub reopens with all you can eat Yorkshires

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus