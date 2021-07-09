Published: 3:34 PM July 9, 2021

Stuart Keeble, director of public health in Suffolk, said we have seen a 'worrying rise' in Covid cases in the county in the last few weeks - Credit: Archant

Suffolk's director of public health has warned of a "worrying increase" in coronavirus cases as numbers quadrupled in Ipswich, with two town centre bars closed following positive tests.

The latest Covid-19 data shows a steep rise in the number of infections in Ipswich in the seven days up to July 4, with the number of cases per 100,000 people increasing from 20.5 to 84.7.

Ipswich saw the largest increase in Suffolk - however, Babergh now has the highest infection rate in the county, with 100 cases per 100,000 people.

Today, two bars in the heart of Ipswich have decided to shut, with Wiff Waff and K Bar and Grill both having staff members test positive.

Wiff Waff has voluntarily closed following the Covid cases amongst its staff - Credit: SOPHIE BARNETT

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, said the county has seen a "worrying increase" in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks - and that growth is expected to continue.

“The rates in Suffolk are still lower than elsewhere in the country, but the upward trend in cases is considerable and are a reminder to everyone to follow government guidance," he said.

"People should continue to wear face coverings as they protect other people, regularly wash their hands, and follow the Hands, Face, Space, Fresh Air guidance."

Hospitalisation numbers do remain low however, and Suffolk has recorded no deaths from Covid since June 2.

People are being urged to have their second jabs - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Keeble said it is "pleasing" to see hospitalisations remain low and said this is largely down to the vaccine programme, but urged people to be sensible to avoid the number rising further.

"I would strongly urge everyone to do the right thing and get your first and second jab as soon as possible, in order to protect themselves and others," said Mr Keeble.

"It has never been easier to get a vaccine you can easily book online at nhs.uk or call 119 and there are walk-in centres regularly opening around the county.”

K Bar and Grill in Ipswich has been forced to close after a staff member tested positive. - Credit: Richard Everitt

Meanwhile, East Suffolk has the lowest infection rate in the county, with 45.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Mid Suffolk has 57.8 and West Suffolk has 92.7. The average for England is 268.8 cases per 100,000.