An ANPR parking system at Ipswich Hospital is now said to have overcome initial problems - Credit: Simon Parker

A controversial new car parking system at Ipswich Hospital has settled down after "teething problems", health chiefs have heard.

After the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system was installed in May, a number of drivers claimed they had been incorrectly fined, including a cancer patient, blue badge holders and staff.

However, Paul Fenton, director of estates, told East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust's board meeting on Thursday the system was now working well.

Paul Fenton, director of estates for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust - Credit: ESNEFT

Mr Fenton said: "The ANPR system at Ipswich is exactly the same system we have had at Colchester for a few years.

"It came with its fair share of teething problems in the first few months, but that has now settled down and we are getting very few complaints now."

Mr Fenton said the system had been widely welcomed and was much fairer and easier for patients, because they didn't have to come out to pay more money into machines if appointments overran.

Under the system, people are able to pay with their bank card, cash or by mobile phone, and should only pay for the time they use.



