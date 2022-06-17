News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich drummer to perform at Wembley Stadium with Foo Fighters

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:12 AM June 17, 2022
Updated: 9:14 AM June 17, 2022
Nandi Bushell has teamed up with children's TV channel Cartoon Network

Nandi Bushell will be performing at Wembley Stadium - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich drumming star Nandi Bushell has announced she will be performing at Wembley Stadium alongside Foo Fighters. 

Nandi, who also recently performed at Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, will take to the stage at Wembley on September 3 for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. 

The concert will be in memory of Hawkins, who died in his hotel room in March. 

Nandi, who recently received praise from the former First Lady Michelle Obama, has promised to put on the "greatest show in rock history" as she helps pay tribute to the former Foo Fighters drummer. 

The youngster also drummed with Foo Fighters in Hawkins' place last summer.

In a post on Instagram, Nandi said: "Mr Grohl it will be an honour to join you on stage at Wembley Stadium in tribute to my hero and friend the legendary Taylor Hawkins.

"With these sticks he gave me I am going to rock harder than I have ever rocked in my entire life.

"Our night will be the greatest show in rock history."

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News
Kesgrave News

Don't Miss

The travellers arrived at about 4am this morning

Christchurch Park | Updated

Travellers pitch up at one of Ipswich's busiest parks

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the A14 at Woolpit in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man, 39, dies after crashing car into lorry parked in layby on A14

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A14 is currently closed after a serious two-vehicle crash

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after serious crash involving lorry and car

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Nightclub with people dancing

LGBTQ+

One last 'blowout' for Ipswich: LGBTQ+ nightclub set to close its doors

William Warnes

person