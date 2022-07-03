15 of the best photos from Ipswich Music Day 2022

Ipswich Music Day returned for its 32nd year, bringing to the town 50 of the best local musicians, bands and singers.

The largest free one-day event in the UK returned to Ipswich this Sunday, as crowds packed into Christchurch Park for a full day of entertainment.

Ipswich Music Day at Christchurch Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There was plenty to choose from with six stages for visitors to flock to.

David Ellesmere, the leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said that the atmosphere at the festival was great following on from the Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival held on Saturday.

He said: “I thought there were a lot of people yesterday, but there are even more today. Everyone is enjoying the great music, the sunny weather and the chance to soak up the unique experience of Ipswich Music Day again after a break of two years.”

This year's festival's big stars were Connor Adams, whose debut single has almost 18,500 streams on Spotify, and Peter Hepworth, whose second single hit No.8 in the UK iTunes singer-songwriter charts.

Councillor Sophie Connelly, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for culture, said: “Ipswich has shown this weekend that we really are the place to be for music-lovers with both another successful Music Day at Christchurch Park today as well as the Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival yesterday - both part of Ipswich Music Weekend.

"We will build on this success by seeking to host more weekend events.

“Christchurch Park was the heart and in this case soul of our town and hosted the largest free to enter music festival in the country today.

"Many were able to enjoy the variety of local talent performing different musical styles on six stages. It’s wonderful to see such community enjoyment of local artists.





“Yet it was not just Christchurch Park that was rocking, grooving and more this weekend. Ipswich Music Festival saw events at The Smokehouse, The Sawn & Hedgehog and at the Kingfisher amongst others across Ipswich.

“I was pleased by the co-operation of everybody to put on these great events and also how well they worked together. We are grateful for the support of the Arts Council for funding Saturday’s event with us.”

