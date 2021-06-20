News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Patient in 90s will fight Ipswich Hospital parking fine

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 8:00 AM June 20, 2021   
Gerald Kelly, 91, from Alderton, is appealing what he says is an unfair parking fine from Ipswich Hospital.

Gerald Kelly, 91, from Alderton, is appealing what he says is an unfair parking fine from Ipswich Hospital. - Credit: Jess Coppins

A 91-year-old Blue Badge holder said he felt "completely depressed" to discover he had been fined £70 for parking at Ipswich Hospital.

Gerald Kelly, a widower from Alderton, near Woodbridge, says he has been unfairly issued with the fee after he parked in a disabled bay at the hospital on June 10 to attend an eye clinic appointment.

The grandfather-of-four, a retired salesman, says he followed the new instructions for parking, which involved taking his blue certificate to reception where they recorded his details.

Gerald Kelly is a Blue Badge holder who was attending an eye clinic appointment at the hospital

Gerald Kelly is a Blue Badge holder who was attending an eye clinic appointment at the hospital, but later received a fine in the post. - Credit: Jess Coppins

But then on Thursday, June 17, Mr Kelly received the parking charge notice, which included pictures of his vehicle captured by the hospital's new ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) system.

Mr Kelly is not the first person to fall victim to the new system, which has seen carers, Blue Badge holders and staff fined.

He said the letter, which says £70 will be discounted to £35 if paid within 14 days, would "frighten a lot of people" and they "will pay regardless of fault".

You may also want to watch:

On receiving the fine he said: "I just felt depressed, completely depressed. I just feel it's bullying tactics."

Mr Kelly will appeal his fine, but he is concerned others will just pay up.

Mr Kelly will appeal his fine, but he is concerned others will just pay up. - Credit: Jess Coppins

Mr Kelly is appealing his fine.

Most Read

  1. 1 Citroën driver taken to hospital after car comes off road
  2. 2 Village in uproar as primary school attempts to change historic logo
  3. 3 Former cop who suffered from PTSD prepares to take on 24-hour marathon
  1. 4 A12 underpass closed after car stuck in water
  2. 5 Councils to be given powers to fine drivers £70
  3. 6 Jailed in Suffolk: Drug courier and teenage burglar put behind bars
  4. 7 Car rental business set to bring jobs boost
  5. 8 Town's Harper move held up by West Brom uncertainty
  6. 9 Return of live music to continue with one-day Ipswich festival
  7. 10 England fans disappointed at goalless draw against Scotland

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich Hospital, has apologised to Mr Kelly for any inconvenience caused.

Paul Fenton, director of estates and facilities at ESNEFT, said: “We’re grateful to Mr Kelly for bringing this to our attention and we are very sorry for any inconvenience caused to him by the new ANPR system at Ipswich Hospital.

“If anyone believes they have been fined in error, we’d strongly encourage them to contact us directly and we will investigate further."

The trust has an appeal process in place for anyone who feels they have been unfairly fined. Email here or call 01473 703821 Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm or 9am to 2pm on Saturdays.

"The team are here to help and are very happy to listen to appeals,” Mr Fenton said.

Cancer patient Kelly Weston is another Ipswich Hospital car park user who says she was fined incorrectly, in her case twice.


Ipswich News
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police helped pull the England fan out of the water at the Ipswich Waterfont

Euro 2020 | Video

WATCH: England fan pulled out of water at Ipswich marina

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Great grandmother Patricia Hughes died as the result of a serious fire Suffolk Coroners Court heard

Suffolk Coroner's Court

'Happy-go-lucky' mum died in Ipswich days after news of second lockdown

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Work is underway for the new Microshops in the former Peacocks premises in Carr Street, Ipswich. Pi

Opening date confirmed for new indoor market in Ipswich's former Peacocks

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Pi

Traffic at standstill on A12 between Ipswich and Colchester

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus