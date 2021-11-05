Boy, 10, dies in Ipswich after being found 'unresponsive' by mum
- Credit: Archant
A 10-year-old boy died in Ipswich after being found "unresponsive" by his mum.
The inquest into the death of Sayed Zakarya Muslimyan opened at Suffolk Coroners Court today on November 5, 2021.
The court heard that the 10-year-old was living in Ipswich when he was found "unresponsive" by his mum in an upstairs room on September 7 this year.
An ambulance was called and he was taken to Ipswich Hospital.
Suffolk Coroners Court heard that Sayed was then "sadly pronounced dead" on September 7 and a post-mortem was carried out.
He was born on September 4 2011 in Afghanistan.
Coroner Nigel Parsely adjourned the inquest for a full hearing which is set to take place on April 12 2022.
A case review will also take place on February 16 2022.
A county council spokesman confirmed the death of a 10-year-old boy after police were seen at the Premier convenience store in Foxhall Road, at the junctions with Henslow Road and Celestion Drive.
He said at the time: "Of course, this will be a traumatic time for the family, so we would ask that people respect their right to privacy and to grieve in peace."