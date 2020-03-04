Don't miss out: Discount entry for Suffolk run or walk Orwell Challenge

The Orwell Challenge is a sponsored walk, marathon and half-marathon in aid of charity Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

The popular Orwell Challenge will return this summer for the 44th year and will see hundreds of people walk and run along the natural trail.

L/R: Kevin Ward with fellow Kesgrave Kruisers; Rick, Ian and Kerry. Picturet: DAVID BARTHOLOMEW L/R: Kevin Ward with fellow Kesgrave Kruisers; Rick, Ian and Kerry. Picturet: DAVID BARTHOLOMEW

The Ipswich Rotary Club are organising the fundraiser which is set to take place on Sunday June 21, starting from the Gainsborough Sports Centre in Brazier's Wood Road.

For anyone looking to get a bargain entry, the registration fees are discounted until Tuesday March 31 and runners are encouraged to raise money for their favourite charities - all profits go towards local charities.

Kevin Ward is a member of the Kesgrave Kruisers who took part in the event last year and said he can't wait to do it again.

Organiser John Button at the start line Picture: RACHEL EDGE Organiser John Button at the start line Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"Four of us took part, as a group, in 2019's Orwell Challenge - this year that number has grown to 20 of us," he said.

"We've already signed up because we think it's fun to run across 26 miles of challenging terrain. When I took part for the first-time last year it was a bit different to what I'd imagined.

"I'd done a half Iron Man a few weeks before, and the Orwell Challenge trail marathon was quite a bit different to running a road marathon."

Mr Ward explained that the Orwell Challenge marathon is significantly tougher than a normal marathon run on the road and that it is actually classed as an ultra-marathon.

He added: "I remember I was quite shocked to be running along the shoreline, literally on seaweed, but I loved it.

"The vastly different terrains really made it for me - one minute you're running through mud, then sand, then onto tarmac, up woodland paths and then onto the shingle near the cranes at Felixstowe."

The walk has three principal routes of the Levington Loop of 12 miles, Fishponds Folly of 19 miles or the full Orwell route of 25 miles - participants can walk or run any of them and stop at a check point for transport back to HQ at any time.

Everyone who takes part in the trail run - which offers a half or full marathon - will get an Orwell Challenge medal and t-shirt.

John Button, organiser for the event, has reminded people that they are trying to reduce plastic waste this year and encouraged people to bring their own refillable drink bottles to top up at check points.

To find out more about discounts and signing up head to the website here.