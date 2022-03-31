News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
RuPaul star Bimini Bon Boulash catches Covid ahead of Ipswich show

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:23 PM March 31, 2022
Bimini Bon Boulash attending the 75th British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in L

Bimini Bon Boulash might miss out on the Ipswich leg of the RuPaul's Drag Race after catching Covid-19 - Credit: PA

Bimini Bon Boulash, the star of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, is at risk of missing a show in Ipswich this weekend after testing positive for Covid.

It is the second time the drag queen, who was born in Great Yarmouth, has caught the virus. 

It is not yet confirmed if the 28-year-old will miss a planned RuPaul show at the Regent Theatre on Saturday, which will feature season two stars Tayce, Ellie Diamond and Laurence Chaney.

Bimini Bon Boulash was due to appear at Ipswich Regent Theatre this weekend

Bimini Bon Boulash was due to appear at Ipswich Regent Theatre this weekend - Credit: PA

In a post on Twitter, Bimini said: "It got me again.

"Unfortunately I’ve tested positive for Covid today so I’ll have to miss a few shows on the Season 2 tour.

"So sorry to everyone I won’t be seeing over the next few days. Sending love."

Stars from the BBC programme previously came to Ipswich in February, where Bimini Bon Boulash performed

The show included death-drops and lip-synching extravaganzas at the Regent Theatre. 

