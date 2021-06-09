News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Latest bands announced for Ipswich's 2021 Sound City music festival

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:00 AM June 9, 2021    Updated: 10:12 AM June 9, 2021
Happyness at Sound City Ipswich

Sound City Ipswich in 2019 was sold out - Credit: Stuart Gilson

More bands have been announced for this autumn's Sound City Ipswich music festival.

The festival and conference, which debuted in 2019 to showcase Ipswich as a destination for touring artists, confirmed its return for 2021 after being cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

The expanded event will be held across two days this time around on October 1 and 2 across a host of venues, including a free outdoor stage on the Cornhill by BBC Introducing, as well as the Corn Exchange and The Smokehouse.

Now, seven more acts set to grace those stages have been announced.

Monster Florence

Monster Florence will perform at Sound City Ipswich 2021 - Credit: James Kelly

Those are punk poet BIlly Nomates; Norwegian post-punks Pom Poko; psych-rockers TV Priest; Colombian folklore inspired pop band Los Bitchos; Colchester punk/grime outfit Monster Florence; garage rockers The Goa Express; and Northampton indiepop stars Sarpa Salpa.

Those acts join a host already confirmed such as Porridge Radio, BC Camplight, Big Joanie, TrueMendous and Marlowe. A further raft of acts are expected to be confirmed next week.

You may also want to watch:

Festival organisers said it was "shaping up to be a diverse and thrilling line-up" and added: "Following the success of our sold-out day-long event back in 2019, this year’s eclectic selection will now be spread across two days instead of one, providing audiences with a greater selection of acts to see at venues across the town."

Swimsuit Competition performing on the Cornhill for Sound City Ipswich 2019. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES

BBC Introducing's free stage on the Cornhill will return in 2021 - Credit: Philip Charles

Seminars and a conference with industry insiders will take place during the day on October 1, before music begins that evening and continues on the Saturday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Look at images of the woodland being sold near Ipswich
  2. 2 How wearing PJs could earn you a free breakfast this weekend
  3. 3 Next manager stole £6k in cash after turning off CCTV camera
  1. 4 'Sales of super strength alcohol' at Ipswich newsagents spark crime fears
  2. 5 Man admits attempting to rob Ipswich store
  3. 6 Changes to Ipswich A&E to continue until new centre is built
  4. 7 Sea sparkle algae turns Felixstowe sea orange
  5. 8 Four men accused of growing cannabis to stand trial in Ipswich
  6. 9 Two vehicle crash leaves one person with minor injuries
  7. 10 Football match in memory of Bramford mum adds to incredible fundraising total

Pop-up stalls will also be established on the Cornhill for the event.

The event is organised by Out Loud Music, the community interest company in Ipswich which hosts recording sessions, community radio, live music and activities for youngsters at South Street Studios, in partnership with the festival's sibling Sound City Liverpool.

Pom Poko

Pom Poko will perform at Sound City Ipswich 2021 - Credit: Jenny Berger Myhre

The full-line up so far is as follows:

  • Anorak Patch
  • BC Camplight
  • Bdrmm
  • Big Joanie
  • Billie Marten
  • Billy Nomates
  • Chubby and the Gang
  • The Cool Greenhouse
  • Ebi Soda
  • The Goa Express
  • Goya Gumbani
  • Grove
  • Jelani Blackman
  • Joe and the S**tboys
  • Katy J Pearson
  • Los Bitchos
  • Marlowe
  • Monster Florence
  • Parris Robbo
  • Pom Poko
  • Porridge Radio
  • Pregoblin
  • PVA
  • Sarpa Salpa
  • TrueMendous
  • TV Priest
  • Warmduscher
  • Yard Act

To find out more and for tickets, visit the website here.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dan Adams with his youngest child

Knife Crime

Former gang member who spent 21st birthday in prison turns his life around

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation weapon

Suffolk Live

Man arrested in Felixstowe for allegedly possessing imitation weapon

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The transformer measures 6.67m long, 5.35 m wide and 4.67m high. 

A14 | Updated

Huge abnormal load to close Orwell Bridge as it heads down A14

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Residents in St Francis Tower in Ipswich are outraged after the entire building has been wrapped in plastic

Investigations

Tower block families 'trapped behind suffocating plastic wrap'

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus