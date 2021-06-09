Latest bands announced for Ipswich's 2021 Sound City music festival

Published: 10:00 AM June 9, 2021 Updated: 10:12 AM June 9, 2021

More bands have been announced for this autumn's Sound City Ipswich music festival.

The festival and conference, which debuted in 2019 to showcase Ipswich as a destination for touring artists, confirmed its return for 2021 after being cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

The expanded event will be held across two days this time around on October 1 and 2 across a host of venues, including a free outdoor stage on the Cornhill by BBC Introducing, as well as the Corn Exchange and The Smokehouse.

Now, seven more acts set to grace those stages have been announced.

Monster Florence will perform at Sound City Ipswich 2021 - Credit: James Kelly

Those are punk poet BIlly Nomates; Norwegian post-punks Pom Poko; psych-rockers TV Priest; Colombian folklore inspired pop band Los Bitchos; Colchester punk/grime outfit Monster Florence; garage rockers The Goa Express; and Northampton indiepop stars Sarpa Salpa.

Those acts join a host already confirmed such as Porridge Radio, BC Camplight, Big Joanie, TrueMendous and Marlowe. A further raft of acts are expected to be confirmed next week.

Festival organisers said it was "shaping up to be a diverse and thrilling line-up" and added: "Following the success of our sold-out day-long event back in 2019, this year’s eclectic selection will now be spread across two days instead of one, providing audiences with a greater selection of acts to see at venues across the town."

BBC Introducing's free stage on the Cornhill will return in 2021 - Credit: Philip Charles

Seminars and a conference with industry insiders will take place during the day on October 1, before music begins that evening and continues on the Saturday.

Pop-up stalls will also be established on the Cornhill for the event.

The event is organised by Out Loud Music, the community interest company in Ipswich which hosts recording sessions, community radio, live music and activities for youngsters at South Street Studios, in partnership with the festival's sibling Sound City Liverpool.

Pom Poko will perform at Sound City Ipswich 2021 - Credit: Jenny Berger Myhre

The full-line up so far is as follows:

Anorak Patch

BC Camplight

Bdrmm

Big Joanie

Billie Marten

Billy Nomates

Chubby and the Gang

The Cool Greenhouse

Ebi Soda

The Goa Express

Goya Gumbani

Grove

Jelani Blackman

Joe and the S**tboys

Katy J Pearson

Los Bitchos

Marlowe

Monster Florence

Parris Robbo

Pom Poko

Porridge Radio

Pregoblin

PVA

Sarpa Salpa

TrueMendous

TV Priest

Warmduscher

Yard Act

To find out more and for tickets, visit the website here.