Latest bands announced for Ipswich's 2021 Sound City music festival
More bands have been announced for this autumn's Sound City Ipswich music festival.
The festival and conference, which debuted in 2019 to showcase Ipswich as a destination for touring artists, confirmed its return for 2021 after being cancelled last year due to Covid-19.
The expanded event will be held across two days this time around on October 1 and 2 across a host of venues, including a free outdoor stage on the Cornhill by BBC Introducing, as well as the Corn Exchange and The Smokehouse.
Now, seven more acts set to grace those stages have been announced.
Those are punk poet BIlly Nomates; Norwegian post-punks Pom Poko; psych-rockers TV Priest; Colombian folklore inspired pop band Los Bitchos; Colchester punk/grime outfit Monster Florence; garage rockers The Goa Express; and Northampton indiepop stars Sarpa Salpa.
Those acts join a host already confirmed such as Porridge Radio, BC Camplight, Big Joanie, TrueMendous and Marlowe. A further raft of acts are expected to be confirmed next week.
Festival organisers said it was "shaping up to be a diverse and thrilling line-up" and added: "Following the success of our sold-out day-long event back in 2019, this year’s eclectic selection will now be spread across two days instead of one, providing audiences with a greater selection of acts to see at venues across the town."
Seminars and a conference with industry insiders will take place during the day on October 1, before music begins that evening and continues on the Saturday.
Pop-up stalls will also be established on the Cornhill for the event.
The event is organised by Out Loud Music, the community interest company in Ipswich which hosts recording sessions, community radio, live music and activities for youngsters at South Street Studios, in partnership with the festival's sibling Sound City Liverpool.
The full-line up so far is as follows:
- Anorak Patch
- BC Camplight
- Bdrmm
- Big Joanie
- Billie Marten
- Billy Nomates
- Chubby and the Gang
- The Cool Greenhouse
- Ebi Soda
- The Goa Express
- Goya Gumbani
- Grove
- Jelani Blackman
- Joe and the S**tboys
- Katy J Pearson
- Los Bitchos
- Marlowe
- Monster Florence
- Parris Robbo
- Pom Poko
- Porridge Radio
- Pregoblin
- PVA
- Sarpa Salpa
- TrueMendous
- TV Priest
- Warmduscher
- Yard Act
To find out more and for tickets, visit the website here.