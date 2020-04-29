E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

MP Tom Hunt ‘appalled’ after Tavis killer’s sentence reduced

PUBLISHED: 19:44 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:23 29 April 2020

Kyreis Davies was found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Kyreis Davies was found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Contributed

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt says he is “appalled” by a judge’s decision to cut the jail term of one of the killers of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

Tom Hunt has said he is 'appalled' by the five-year reduction of Kyreis Davies' sentence Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONSTom Hunt has said he is 'appalled' by the five-year reduction of Kyreis Davies' sentence Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Kyreis Davies was sentenced to life with a minimum of 21 years for the murder of 17-year-old Tavis in Ipswich in 2018.

But following a hearing at the Court of Appeal in London on Wednesday, The Right Honourable The Lord Burnett of Maldon reduced Davies’ sentence by five years.

But Mr Hunt said the decision to cut his jail term had “undermined” the original sentence.

He said: “I was appalled to hear that Kyreis Davies’s sentence has been reduced from 21 years to 16 years.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died in Ipswich, aged 17 Picture: CONTRIBUTEDTavis Spencer-Aitkens died in Ipswich, aged 17 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“This means that he will be let out in his early thirties, having taken away the life of Tavis who had his whole life ahead of him.

“When the original 21-year minimum sentence was handed out, there was a general sense that the justice system had been robust and that justice had been done.

“This has been sadly undermined by this sentence reduction.”

MORE: Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

Davies was just 16 when he, along with four other gang members, killed Tavis near his father’s home in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, in June 2018.

You may also want to watch:

Tavis was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a bottle before succumbing to his injuries in hospital.

Davies was one of four men convicted of murder, while another, Callum Plaats, was found guilty of manslaughter.

Lord Burnett reduced Davies’ sentence by five years based on him being 16 at the time of the murder.

MORE: Tavis’ parents tell court of their heartache

However, Mr Hunt said: “I am not persuaded by any suggestion that Kyreis Davies’ age at the time of the murder justifies this sentence reduction.

“Being 16, he was certainly old enough to know right from wrong. And, in fact, he was given a shorter original sentence than two of his older accomplices who were also found guilty of murder.

“Unfortunately, this appeal adds to the sense that justice hasn’t been settled in Tavis’ case.

“Tavis’ death was a dark moment for our town and we must be able to move on as a community.

“This means that justice must be upheld and that those responsible serve their full sentences.

“This isn’t just a fundamental question of justice, but these sorts of despicable crimes must be deterred in the future.”

MORE: Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Latest from the Ipswich Star

MP Tom Hunt ‘appalled’ after Tavis killer’s sentence reduced

Kyreis Davies was found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tavis killer has jail term cut FIVE years on appeal

Kyreis Davies has had his sentence for the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens reduced following an appeal Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

10 dramatic new drone images of Suffolk

An overhead shot of Orwell Bridge back in December 2019 Picture: Ott Tuulberg

Co-op launches £2.1m scheme to help community projects

The East of England Co-op's new scheme will help good causes in East Anglia Picture: ARCHANT

Is this the way to Amarillo? Primary school teachers cameo in hilarious music video

Teachers from Rushmere Hall Primary School took part in the fun video to lift their students' spirits. Picture: RUSHMERE HALL PRIMARY SCHOOL
Drive 24