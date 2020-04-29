Breaking

MP Tom Hunt ‘appalled’ after Tavis killer’s sentence reduced

Kyreis Davies was found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED Contributed

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt says he is “appalled” by a judge’s decision to cut the jail term of one of the killers of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

Tom Hunt has said he is 'appalled' by the five-year reduction of Kyreis Davies' sentence Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS Tom Hunt has said he is 'appalled' by the five-year reduction of Kyreis Davies' sentence Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Kyreis Davies was sentenced to life with a minimum of 21 years for the murder of 17-year-old Tavis in Ipswich in 2018.

But following a hearing at the Court of Appeal in London on Wednesday, The Right Honourable The Lord Burnett of Maldon reduced Davies’ sentence by five years.

But Mr Hunt said the decision to cut his jail term had “undermined” the original sentence.

He said: “I was appalled to hear that Kyreis Davies’s sentence has been reduced from 21 years to 16 years.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died in Ipswich, aged 17 Picture: CONTRIBUTED Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died in Ipswich, aged 17 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“This means that he will be let out in his early thirties, having taken away the life of Tavis who had his whole life ahead of him.

“When the original 21-year minimum sentence was handed out, there was a general sense that the justice system had been robust and that justice had been done.

“This has been sadly undermined by this sentence reduction.”

Davies was just 16 when he, along with four other gang members, killed Tavis near his father’s home in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, in June 2018.

Tavis was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a bottle before succumbing to his injuries in hospital.

Davies was one of four men convicted of murder, while another, Callum Plaats, was found guilty of manslaughter.

Lord Burnett reduced Davies’ sentence by five years based on him being 16 at the time of the murder.

However, Mr Hunt said: “I am not persuaded by any suggestion that Kyreis Davies’ age at the time of the murder justifies this sentence reduction.

“Being 16, he was certainly old enough to know right from wrong. And, in fact, he was given a shorter original sentence than two of his older accomplices who were also found guilty of murder.

“Unfortunately, this appeal adds to the sense that justice hasn’t been settled in Tavis’ case.

“Tavis’ death was a dark moment for our town and we must be able to move on as a community.

“This means that justice must be upheld and that those responsible serve their full sentences.

“This isn’t just a fundamental question of justice, but these sorts of despicable crimes must be deterred in the future.”

