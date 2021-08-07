News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Trapped A14 drivers to be turned around but Orwell Bridge remains closed

Emily Townsend

Published: 8:56 PM August 7, 2021    Updated: 8:59 PM August 7, 2021
There are severe delays on the A14

There are severe delays on the A14 - Credit: EMMA VINYARD-JONES/TWITTER

Motorists that have been trapped on the Orwell Bridge for several hours are now being turned around by police so they can get home, officers have said.

Some drivers have been stuck on both carriageways of the A14 near Ipswich since 5.30pm, when police confirmed they were dealing with an incident on the bridge.

Now a spokesman has confirmed officers are in the process of helping people to turn around and get home safely after long delays.

They have still been unable to confirm the nature of the incident but say an update is due to come out in the next few hours providing further details.

Major delays of more than 60 minutes have been reported on the eastbound and westbound sections with many drivers getting out of their cars in standstill traffic.

The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions 

The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions - Credit: BEVERLEY BACON

Vast swathes of Ipswich and the town centre are gridlocked as a result of the A14 delays with major routes such as Star Lane, Wherstead Road and Bourne Hill (A137) facing heavy delays.

There was also a three-car collision in Star Lane with firefighters, paramedics and police in attendance which sparked further disruption.

This incident is not believed to be serious or life-threatening and fire crews who were helping to clear up debris called a stop to the incident but remained on scene at 8.36pm.

Eastbound traffic on the A14 towards Felixstowe is backed up past the Copdock Interchange while westbound delays stretch back to Seven Hills.

The official diversion route is via Felixstowe Road (A1156), Bixley Road (A1189) and Colchester Road (A1214) through Ipswich.

Motorists travelling westbound should follow the solid circle diversion symbol while eastbound drivers need to follow the solid triangle symbol.

Ipswich News

