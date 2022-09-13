Why the A14 and Orwell Bridge will be closed over nights for two weeks

Overnight closures on the A14 and Orwell Bridge have begun for essential works - Credit: Archant

Overnight closures on the A14 outside Ipswich have begun so that essential works can take place on the Orwell Bridge.

National Highways previously announced the westbound carriageway will be closed over nights between junctions 55 and 58 until Monday, September 19 for maintenance works.

From this day, the eastbound carriageway between these junctions will also be closed for seven days.

Closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am, according to one.network, which tracks roadworks in the UK.

It comes as essential works is being carried out on the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester.

The A12 between Capel St Mary and East Bergholt has been closed in both directions over nights while work on a new drainage system is being carried out after it was closed so that Anglian Water could fix a leaking water pipe.

Speaking previously a spokesman for National Highways said the road may not be closed for all seven days while works on the Orwell Bridge is being carried out.