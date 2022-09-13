News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Why the A14 and Orwell Bridge will be closed over nights for two weeks

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:31 AM September 13, 2022
Overnight closures on the A14 and Orwell Bridge have begun for essential works

Overnight closures on the A14 and Orwell Bridge have begun for essential works - Credit: Archant

Overnight closures on the A14 outside Ipswich have begun so that essential works can take place on the Orwell Bridge. 

National Highways previously announced the westbound carriageway will be closed over nights between junctions 55 and 58 until Monday, September 19 for maintenance works.

From this day, the eastbound carriageway between these junctions will also be closed for seven days.

Closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am, according to one.network, which tracks roadworks in the UK.

It comes as essential works is being carried out on the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester

The A12 between Capel St Mary and East Bergholt has been closed in both directions over nights while work on a new drainage system is being carried out after it was closed so that Anglian Water could fix a leaking water pipe

Speaking previously a spokesman for National Highways said the road may not be closed for all seven days while works on the Orwell Bridge is being carried out. 

A14
Suffolk Live News
A14 Suffolk News
Orwell Bridge A14 News

Don't Miss

Crowds outside Ipswich Town Hall for the proclamation of King Charles III's reign

Suffolk Live News

Reign of King Charles III proclaimed in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A cordon remains in place in Tavern Street following a serious attack yesterday evening

Suffolk Constabulary

Cordon remains in place following serious attack in town centre

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Clarenceux King of Arms reads the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III at the Royal Exchang

Suffolk Live News

Where to park for Proclamation reading at Ipswich Town Hall

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A cordon remains in place in Tavern Street following a serious attack yesterday evening

Suffolk Live News

Man charged following serious assault in town centre

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon