Emergency road closure near Ipswich Hospital to investigate sinkhole

An emergency road closure will be in place near Ipswich Hospital this evening - Credit: Archant

An emergency road closure will be in place in Ipswich this evening as investigations into a sink hole are carried out.

The small sinkhole opened up in Woodbridge Road East on Thursday, June 23 and a road closure was put in place at the time as Suffolk Highways attended a "defect in the carriageway".

The road was closed for a number of hours while roadworks were carried out.

The sinkhole was fixed later that day and the road reopened.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Highways has since confirmed that an emergency road closure will be in place between 9pm and 4.30am tonight so that investigations can be carried out into the sinkhole.

The spokeswoman said: "There was a sink hole at this location which has been temporarily repaired.

"We are looking into the area to determine what is required for a permanent repair."