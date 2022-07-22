News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Emergency road closure near Ipswich Hospital to investigate sinkhole

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:40 PM July 22, 2022
An emergency road closure will be in place near Ipswich Hospital this evening

An emergency road closure will be in place near Ipswich Hospital this evening - Credit: Archant

An emergency road closure will be in place in Ipswich this evening as investigations into a sink hole are carried out. 

The small sinkhole opened up in Woodbridge Road East on Thursday, June 23 and a road closure was put in place at the time as Suffolk Highways attended a "defect in the carriageway".

The road was closed for a number of hours while roadworks were carried out. 

The sinkhole was fixed later that day and the road reopened. 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Highways has since confirmed that an emergency road closure will be in place between 9pm and 4.30am tonight so that investigations can be carried out into the sinkhole. 

The spokeswoman said: "There was a sink hole at this location which has been temporarily repaired.

"We are looking into the area to determine what is required for a permanent repair."

Suffolk Highways
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Willows Park Montessori Nursery, owned by Mrs Sam Sims, is due to close in August to a staff shortage.

'Heartbreaking' - Ipswich nursery to close for good due to staff shortage

Abygail Fossett

person
Eight fire engines are battling a field fire in London Road in Ipswich.

Ipswich Live News | Updated

Large field fire breaks out near Chantry Park in Ipswich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A number of fire engines are in attendance to a field fire in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in allotments near Ipswich park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Adam Darbous faces jail after admitting dangerous driving in Ipswich

Ipswich Crown Court

Drug dealer left girl with fractured skull after slamming into parked car

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon