'Horribly tragic' - Community's shock as second person dies in crash

Community leaders have spoken of their shock after a second person died following a car crash in Ipswich.

The incident happened at the roundabout which leads to Hawthorn Drive, Sprites Lane and Belmont Road at 10.30am on Saturday.

The three vehicles involved in the incident were a Nissan Qashqai, a grey Nissan X-Trail and a blue Ford Fiesta.

A man in the Ford Fiesta died in the crash. A woman, a passenger in the same vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrookes hospital for treatment.

Over the weekend, she also died in hospital.

A man and woman in the Nissan X-Trail were taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Speaking after the news that a second person had died, Nadia Cenci, Suffolk county councillor for Chantry, said: "I'm devastated to hear about the second person.

"I've been more upset about this than most other things that have happened in Ipswich.

"I'm very upset about it and I want to make sure we do all we can for these families.

"I extend my sympathies and if there's anything I can do, I'll make sure I do it.

"I could cry, I keep waking up thinking about it."

Colin Smart, Ipswich borough councillor for the Sprites ward, said: "The second fatality comes as an equal shock to the first.

"It is an exceptionally unusual thing to have happened.

"I feel immensely sad for the family and my thoughts are extended to them.

"It's horribly tragic."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage of the incident has been asked to contact Ipswich Roads Policing and quote CAD 132 of July 9, 2022.