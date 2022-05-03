News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Fresh set of roadworks on busy Ipswich road days after previous project

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:51 PM May 3, 2022
Updated: 4:23 PM May 3, 2022
More roadworks have been put in place near College Street in Ipswich town centre

More roadworks have been put in place near College Street in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

A fresh set of roadworks are currently underway in a busy Ipswich road just a couple of days after works that caused traffic disruptions for months ended.

Lane closures are currently in place in Key Street while roadworks take place.

It comes after lane closures were in place in College Street for nearly six months

Lane closures will be in place until Friday, May 6 

Lane closures will be in place until Friday, May 6 - Credit: Archant

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways confirmed City Fibre is carrying out roadworks until Friday, May 6. 

Work in College Street was originally meant to last 12 weeks from the beginning of November as part of the restoration of the 16th century merchant's house that has been unoccupied since the 1980s.

Slade Street will also be closed during the same period, which means there will be more traffic along Key Street. 

Slade Street will also be closed during the duration of the works in Key Street

Slade Street will also be closed during the duration of the works in Key Street - Credit: Archant

For more information on the roadworks taking place in Suffolk this month click here

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The air ambulance has landed in Ipswich town centre

Suffolk Live News

Air ambulance called to medical emergency in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The new Â£1.5 million cafe on the Felixstowe South Seafront

Suffolk Live News

New £1.5m seafront restaurant opens for the first time

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A sports car, which has been described as a Ferrari, has crashed in an Ipswich road this morning

Suffolk Live News

Person detained as Ferrari crashes in busy Ipswich road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
See inside this three-bedroom Ipswich property which comes with a £600,000 price tag

See inside 'absolutely enchanting' £600k Ipswich property

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon