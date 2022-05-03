Fresh set of roadworks on busy Ipswich road days after previous project

More roadworks have been put in place near College Street in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

A fresh set of roadworks are currently underway in a busy Ipswich road just a couple of days after works that caused traffic disruptions for months ended.

Lane closures are currently in place in Key Street while roadworks take place.

It comes after lane closures were in place in College Street for nearly six months.

Lane closures will be in place until Friday, May 6

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways confirmed City Fibre is carrying out roadworks until Friday, May 6.

Work in College Street was originally meant to last 12 weeks from the beginning of November as part of the restoration of the 16th century merchant's house that has been unoccupied since the 1980s.

Slade Street will also be closed during the same period, which means there will be more traffic along Key Street.

Slade Street will also be closed during the duration of the works in Key Street

