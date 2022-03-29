Motorcyclist suffers broken leg after crash which closed busy Ipswich road

A motorcyclist has sustained a broken leg after a crash in Belstead Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has suffered a broken leg after a crash which closed a busy Ipswich road during yesterday's rush hour.

Police were called to the incident at about 4.45pm yesterday in Belstead Road to reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

The crash blocked the road in both directions.

A police road closure was later put in place at the Heatherhayes turn-off and traffic was queued as far back as the intersection with Stone Lodge Lane.

The East of England Ambulance Service, which also attended the crash, said one person was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Suffolk police this morning confirmed that a man – the motorcyclist – has suffered a broken leg.

There were a further two crashes on Ipswich roads last night - one in Colchester Road where a road closure was put in place while emergency services attended, and another in Landseer Road where one person was reported to have suffered whiplash.

