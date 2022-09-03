Reopening of busy Ipswich road delayed as works extended

A road outside Ipswich Hospital is set to remain closed until next week after works to repair a sinkhole were extended.

The town centre-bound stretch of Woodbridge Road East closed on Monday, August 29 to allow for highways teams to patch up the road.

A small sinkhole opened up in the road in June.

The sinkhole that appeared in the road in June - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The works were due to be completed by Sunday, but Suffolk Highways has now confirmed the section of the road from the Heath Road roundabout to the hospital entrance will be sealed off until at least next Friday.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: "Unfortunately, the extent of the work required has been larger than anticipated and the road closure must remain in place until Friday, September 9. Additional time on site may be needed at a later date, but this is yet to be confirmed.

"There won’t be any road works on the diversion route until the road is reopen to traffic so there should be minimal disruption next week. However, this will be dependent on any unforeseen emergency works.

"We apologise for the disruption experienced this week, and for the extension of the road closure, however this is essential for the safety of road users."

Posting on Twitter, residents in Humber Doucy Lane, which has become a rat run due to nearby roadworks, said it was a "missed opportunity" to close the road while the sinkhole repairs are carried out.

A residents' group said: "It would have given residents the chance to experience the change to the lane, allowing for a more informed view, as to whether it should be adopted permanently."